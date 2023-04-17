Here's One Reason Why Bitcoin (BTC) Dropped Below $30,000

Mon, 04/17/2023 - 10:34
Arman Shirinyan
Bitcoin lost its place above $30,000 price level, but it is not yet clear how severe correction might be
Here's One Reason Why Bitcoin (BTC) Dropped Below $30,000
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Bitcoin is currently trading at $29,929, after initially spiking above $30,000. This movement can be attributed to various factors, including the role of fear of missing out (FOMO), the tendency for prices to move contrary to crowd expectations, and the impact of stablecoin retail money. Moreover, the successful transition of Ethereum to the Shanghai update played a significant role in the initial surge, as it unlocked staked Ethereum on the network and led to a spike in volatility and risk demand on the cryptocurrency market.

The fear of missing out, or FOMO, wields significant influence in the realm of cryptocurrency investments. As prices soar, a multitude of investors, driven by an eagerness to profit from the upward trend, enter the market.

This influx of new buyers propels prices even higher. However, this scenario can lead to the formation of market peaks when the wave of buyers subsides and prices start to undergo corrections. With regard to Bitcoin, its recent surge to $30,000 might have been partially fueled by FOMO, as the successful Ethereum transition was perceived as a favorable indication for the wider market.

Another interesting aspect of market dynamics is that prices often move in the opposite direction of the crowd's expectations. This contrarian perspective suggests that the recent Bitcoin price drop could be a natural reaction to overly optimistic expectations surrounding the Ethereum unlock since a large cohort of influencers marked this move as the beginning of a long-term bull market.

The recent Ethereum update may have encouraged an increase in stablecoin retail investments, contributing to the initial Bitcoin price surge. However, as these investments stabilize and the market adjusts, Bitcoin's price may experience a natural correction, as evidenced by its retreat below $30,000.

About the author
Arman Shirinyan

Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

