    Here's How Many Shiba Inu (SHIB) US Government Holds

    Advertisement
    article image
    Godfrey Benjamin
    US government holds over 54 billion Shiba Inu
    Mon, 29/07/2024 - 15:11
    Here's How Many Shiba Inu (SHIB) US Government Holds
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    As digital assets continue to gain traction among traditional institutions, it has become obvious to market watchers that aside from Bitcoin, the world’s leading cryptocurrency, holdings in altcoins have also become popular. Recent data released by Arkham Intelligence shows that the United States government holds a staggering 54.897 billion Shiba Inu tokens.

    Advertisement

    U.S. government's Shiba Inu Holdings

    In a list of assets held by the U.S. government, the total SHIB amounted to 54,897,000,000. Notably, out of the over 100 digital assets listed as part of what the U.S. government holds, only the dog-themed meme coin recorded such a high quantity in the billions.

    Related
    Shiba Inu Layer 3: SHIB Team Member Shares Crucial Ecosystem Update
    Sun, 07/28/2024 - 14:22
    Shiba Inu Layer 3: SHIB Team Member Shares Crucial Ecosystem Update
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide

    Given the current trading price of $0.0000172, the value stands at just over $944,000. Although the present worth might seem insignificant, market analysts say the U.S. government might just be betting on the future price of the meme coin rising before offloading it.

    Interestingly, given the billions of SHIB tokens in its possession, the U.S. government is a notable whale whose activity might significantly impact the Shiba Inu price. If the authorities decide to offload some of their Shiba inu tokens onto the market, the price effect might be massive and could further spark a bearish trend in the meme coin.

    Market stability and potential market impact

    Although the U.S. government has not shown any indication that it will sell its assets, such a scenario recently played out with the German government.

    The massive sales of Bitcoin by the German government crashed the price of Bitcoin to below $57,000 at the peak of their sales. This buttresses the impact such whales could have on price performance.

    Related
    German Government Suddenly Sees 9,000% Increase in Bitcoin Holdings. There’s a Catch
    Sun, 07/14/2024 - 07:39
    German Government Suddenly Sees 9,000% Increase in Bitcoin Holdings. There’s a Catch
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya

    However, the price of Bitcoin, according to data, has since picked up, and in the past 24 hours climbed by 2.67% to $69,807.74.

    As for Shiba Inu, the price remains relatively stable despite a recent drop in whale activities that has raised concerns on the market. Recent on-chain data revealed that there has been a significant decline in Shiba Inu’s large transaction volume, dropping below the $500 billion level.

    #Shiba Inu
    About the author
    article image
    Godfrey Benjamin

    Godfrey Benjamin is an experienced crypto journalist whose main goal is to educate everyone around him about the prospects of Web 3.0. His love for crypto was birthed when, as a former banker, he discovered the obvious advantages of decentralized money over traditional payments. With his vast experience covering various aspects of Web3, Godfrey's articles has been featured on Blockchain.news, Cryptonews and Coingape, among others.

    related image Dogecoin (DOGE) on Verge of Crucial Breakout: Details
    Jul 29, 2024 - 15:04
    Dogecoin (DOGE) on Verge of Crucial Breakout: Details
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
    related image Big Week: Key Things to Watch for Crypto Investors
    Jul 29, 2024 - 15:04
    Big Week: Key Things to Watch for Crypto Investors
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
    related image Ripple v. SEC: XRP Lawyer Debunks Viral Rumors
    Jul 29, 2024 - 15:04
    Ripple v. SEC: XRP Lawyer Debunks Viral Rumors
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Tequila Token to Launch on Solana Blockchain at 17:00 UTC on July 30, 2024
    Solana’s Pandiana Token Presale Raises Over 400 SOL, Poised To Displace $WIF & PEPE
    WebKey and Web3 Eco-Strategic Partners
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Here's How Many Shiba Inu (SHIB) US Government Holds
    Dogecoin (DOGE) on Verge of Crucial Breakout: Details
    Big Week: Key Things to Watch for Crypto Investors
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD