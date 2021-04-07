Here's How IOTA Solves Authenticity Issues in Partnership with IT Veterans CGI

IOTA Foundation cohosted series of experiments with blockchain-based data verification with leading IT vendors CGI and Nordakademie, a top-league private university

IOTA Foundation revealed its collaboration with CGI, a world-leading vendor of IT services and consulting and NORDAKADEMIE, a Hamburg-based private university. NORDAKADEMIE students curated by IOTA and CGI proudly delivered an important proof of concept (PoC) model.

Document verification: challenging use case for IOTA's DLT

According to an explanatory statement by IOTA Foundation, its team highly evaluates the prospects of decentralized systems in the document verification segment. Meanwhile, this use case remains unexplored compared to other real-world applications of blockchain and DLT technology.

That is why the company decided to study this application within a joint project with CGI and NORDAKADEMIE. Students were asked to create the framework for document verification.

Professor Dr. Joachim Sauer, scientific supervisor of the project, stressed the importance of this collaboration for young applied math scholars:

We are very pleased to be able to give our students the opportunity to carry out innovative, practical projects in interdisciplinary teams with the support of leading companies.

The easy process of integration of the system into existing hardware mechanisms was among the main requirements for the project team.

How does this system prevent documents from being tampered?

In a nutshell, the new system replaces the third-party verification institution (notaries, governmental supervisory bodies, etc.) with IOTA's data structure, Tangle. Being neutral by design, Tangle protects documents from being forged, corrupt or lost.

Due to the fact that Tangle is immutable, all transactions will be visible and transparent for all parties involved—including students, professors and employers.

The encrypted verification system utilizes IOTA Masked Authenticated Messaging (MAM). Both integrated and standalone concepts were released by the students' team.

As covered by U.Today previously, IOTA Foundation is highly commited to the development of blockchain education in Europe. Recently, it joined CHAISE technology consortium to develop a one-stop education and certification framework for blockchain expertise.