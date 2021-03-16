IOTA Foundation to Advance Blockchain Education in Europe, Here's How

Tue, 03/16/2021 - 10:42
Vladislav Sopov
IOTA Foundation announced that it joined CHAISE technology consortium together with Japanese ICT mogul Fujitsu
IOTA Foundation to Advance Blockchain Education in Europe, Here's How
IOTA Foundation, an organization that addresses IOTA distributed ledger solutions, has shared the details of its new partnership. It will promote blockchain education in Europe as part of a major multi-national consortium.

IOTA Foundation joins EU-backed innovations consortium CHAISE

According to the official announcement by IOTA Foundation, it inked a partnership with EU- and EC-backed consortium CHAISE. Led by the Université Claude Bernard Lyon 1 (UCBL), this influential body addresses the sphere of blockchain education mechanisms in European countries.

IOTA Foundation is now a member of the CHAISE consortium
Image via Twitter

In this consortium, IOTA will be accompanied by the International Association for Trusted Blockchain Applications (INATBA), Japanese hardware giant Fujitsu and the European Digital SME Alliance.

Within the framework of this collaboration, IOTA Foundation will be attempting to solve the thorniest issues of modern blockchain education, namely, talent shortage, global competitive pressure and a limited connection between education and the market.

The most ambitious goal of this partnership is creating a "go-to" blockchain training system focused on the first-ever "blockchain specialist" occupational profile tailored to the needs of the DLT and blockchain segments.

Introducing European Strategy for Blockchain Skills

Thus, IOTA Foundation will be backing European Strategy for Blockchain Skills. Funded by a four-year grant from well-known educational program Erasmus+, the project will be working on a five-semester VET (qualification) program.

Besides software engineering skills, the program will include non-tech disciplines such as problem-solving, the entrepreneurial mindset, team work and so on.

IF's Director of Partnership Holger Köther outlines the importance of IOTA's contribution to the creation of the all-European blockchain educational landscape:

We are delighted to join leading organizations from both the field of vocational education, and DLT industry leaders to jointly strengthen the leading role of the European Union in realizing the potential of distributed technologies.

About the author
Vladislav Sopov

Blockchain Analyst & Writer with scientific background. 5+ years in IT-analytics, 2+ years in blockchain.

Worked in independent analysis as well as in start-ups (Swap.online, Monoreto, Attic Lab etc.)

