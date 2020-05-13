Heir of Billionaire William J. Pulte Wants You to 'Keep Eye' on Bitcoin

Millionaire heir Bill Pulte takes a page from Robert Kiyosaki’s playbook by urging his followers to keep a close eye on Bitcoin and precious metals

Millionaire philanthropist Bill Pulte has once again voiced his support for Bitcoin on Twitter.



Together with gold and silver, this is something that he wants his three million followers to keep a close eye on.

Bigwigs rally behind Bitcoin

Back in December, Pulte tweeted about buying 11 BTC while promoting it as a tool that could help the world’s poorest.

Apart from Pulte, there are quite a few other bigwigs who are known as staunch Bitcoin proponents, including Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey and venture capitalist Tim Draper.



Recently, legendary hedge fund manager Paul Tudor Jones also joined the list of high-profile crypto backers by investing two percent of his $5.1 bln net worth into BTC.





Not publicity stunts

The Bitcoin proponent inherited a fortune from his late billionaire grandfather William J. Pulte who founded publicly-traded home construction company Pulte Group.



Apart from supporting crypto, he would also make headlines by giving away cash to strangers and promising to donate $30,000 to a veteran if he got a retweet from President Donald Trump (which he did).



Not everyone is amused by Pulte’s philanthropic efforts. Some acrimoniously claim that the heir is simply squandering his grandfather’s riches to fish for publicity.

While addressing this criticism, Pulte said that he spends his own money on charity:

Most people don’t know this, and it’s not necessarily worth me convincing them, but I actually became wealthy independent of my grandfather and independent of my family.

