U.Today is supported by its audience. When you buy through referral links, we may earn a commission.

Bitcoin (BTC) Can Stop Dollar from Destroying World Economy: 'Rich Dad, Poor Dad' Author

News
Thu, 04/02/2020 - 15:16
Alex Dovbnya
Robert Kiyosaki wants you to save Bitcoin (BTC) and Gold (XAU) while the U.S. dollar is 'destroying lives'
Cover image via www.facebook.com
Contents
Put your crypto to work
10
BTC
  • $68.96

    Interest per week

  • $3585.7

    Interest per year

  • 4.15%

    Interest rate

Join Now!

'Rich Dad, Poor Dad' author Robert Kiyosaki has doubled down on his support for Bitcoin (BTC) in his latest doom-laden tweet. 

Kiyosaki encourages his readers to hoard the leading cryptocurrency along with precious metals to fight the hegemony of the U.S. dollar.

Related
Bitcoin (BTC) Price to Hit $100,000 in Two Years: Trader’s Opinion

The dollar is destroying lives   

The iconic author claims that the dollar turned into debt in 1971, the year when former U.S. President Richard Nixon completely abandoned the gold standard. Kiyosaki warns his followers that the U.S. is basically bankrupt now, and greenbacks continue to destroy the world economy. 

The Federal Reserve recently came up with unprecedented monetary stimulus measures, including zero interest rates and unlimited QE, in response to the COVID-19 crisis

Related
Binance CEO Explains Why Bitcoin (BTC) Price Can Easily Reach $100,000

Bitcoin vs. gold 

Recently, Kiyosaki called Bitcoin 'people's money' and gold 'God's money' while recommending against stock-piling 'fake dollars.'

While he thinks that both of these assets can co-exist, there is an ever-lasting debate between their proponents. 

For instance, Euro Pacific Capital CEO Peter Schiff, who is also known as one of the harshest critics of the U.S. dollar, has been routinely predicting the demise of BTC since 2011 because it can replace gold.  

About the author

Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets.

Cloud miningPromoted

IQ Mining
30% OFF till 30th Apr
Website
CryptoUniverse
Cashback up to 20%
Website
Bitluck
Plans starting from $10
Website
Recommended articles
Top 10 Best Cloud Mining Sites in 2020
TOP 20 Best Bitcoin Trading Bots in 2020
John Bollinger Says Bitcoin and Litecoin Look 'Interesting' as BTC Price Hits $7,000
TronWallet Rolls Out 3.2 Version with Ethereum (ETH) Swaps, Multiple Accounts, and Other Features
XRP Liquidity Index Prepares to Hit New All-Time Highs in Three ODL Corridors