HashCats Introduces Unique Play-to-Earn Mechanics, Presenting Improved Mechanics From Hamster

HashCats is combining familiar GameFi principles with the new mining mechanism. Set in a post-rodent world where cats have taken control, the game invites players to build a mining empire, earning the in-game currency HASH.

For those seeking a fresh and captivating play-to-earn game with long-term appeal, HashCats offers a superior experience compared to Hamster Kombat that captured the minds of crypto enthusiasts worldwide. If you're tired of the old hamsters, it's time to think about mining cats. HashCats might be the upgrade you've been waiting for.

The game has 500,000 players already, just 48 hours after its prelaunch, according to the HashCats Telegram channel. The game's potential appeal is highlighted by its rapid growth. Let's examine the mining mechanics of HashCats and the potential earnings it presents.

Obtaining HASH through mining

To build a prosperous empire in HashCats, players begin with a simple mining farm. The objective is to gather resources for equipment upgrades, build a team of cats to help with tasks and earn HASH through mining. The game's creators place a strong emphasis on continuous improvement and development to keep players interested over time.

Here's what the core team has to say about the future of HashCats:

'HashCats is revving up its play-to-earn story, bringing players the chance to own upgradable cars, share in store profits, and earn tokens. Our team is working on an airdrop ecosystem that rewards your energy and token volume, ensuring HashCats' future is bright even after HASH planned listings.'

The mining mechanism of HashCats is simple to use. Tapping gives players immediate rewards, and as they upgrade their machines, the rewards get bigger. Their miners continue to make HASH even when players are not around, giving them a steady source of revenue.

More frequent tapping and higher earning potential are made possible by upgrading miners' energy reserves. The efficiency of the miner increases with each upgrade, allowing it to mine HASH more quickly. A Level 5 machine, for example, earns 5,500 coins in auto-income and seven coins per tap, compared to Level 1 miners' one coin per tap and 10 coins for Upgrades and Staking.

In order to create a passive income stream, players can also stake HASH. The amount staked and the level of their character will determine how much HASH they receive. Mining capabilities are improved by reinvesting staking income in other upgrades, which facilitates the leaderboard's ascent.

Frens page and mining page

Players can keep track of their network of other players on the Frens page, and they can monitor their income and claim earnings on the Mining page.

Before its official launch HashCats has unveiled two new features designed to maximize HASH earnings for players and improve their gaming experience. In order to boost their HASH earnings players can monitor their network of other players, track their progress and form partnerships through the Frens Page which serves as a central hub.

Players can access their earnings at any time by visiting the Mining Page which offers them the most recent information on their earnings. By enticing new players to join the mining community HashCats referral system also provides tools for increasing earnings. Depending on how many players the referrer invites, the HASH earnings of those players add a certain percentage to the referrer's balance.

It is important to keep in mind that HashCats is still in its early stages despite the attention given to the pre-launch and the quick increase in players during the pre-launch. Its long-term success will be largely dependent on the official launch. Things might get interesting in the future, so don't miss out.