Haruko to Streamline Bitcoin Asset Management With Stacks Integration

Haruko, an industry-leading company in digital asset technology for institutions, has announced plans to integrate with Stacks, a top Bitcoin layer-2 (L2) provider. Institutional investors hope that this integration will make managing digital assets based on Bitcoin easier.

The upcoming integration between Haruko and Stacks is expected to streamline institutional investors' management of their Stacks (STX) holdings. Through Haruko's platform, investors will now be able to manage, track and invest in their STX, as well as other digital assets. By utilizing the strong security of the Stacks blockchain, this integration is expected to improve reporting, risk management and transparency.

By integrating with institutional-grade platforms like Haruko, Stacks becomes more accessible to key players, which in turn supports global activation of the Bitcoin economy, said Mitchell Cuevas, Executive Director of the Stacks Foundation, regarding the significance of the integration.

Haruko's CEO and cofounder, Shamyl Malik, expressed excitement about the integration, highlighting how it will enhance their offerings for institutional clients. This integration will allow Haruko to manage digital asset portfolios with greater flexibility, security and efficiency, marking a significant advancement by providing cutting-edge solutions for asset management of the institutional tier.

The integration of Stacks and Haruko will benefit institutional investors in multiple ways: