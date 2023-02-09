Harmony (ONE) Activates Major Hardfork: What Changes?

Now it is possible to seamlessly move value from one shard to another without leaving ONE wallet

Harmony (ONE), one of the first sharded blockchains, shares the details of its major hard fork activation. With the new mechsnism, moving value between shards become easier than ever.

Harmony (ONE) activates crucial hardfork for its sharding design

According to the statement shared by the team of Harmony (ONE), a high-performance sharded L1 blockchain compatible with Ethereum Virtual Machine, its v2023.1.0 was sucessfully activated yesterday at block height 37683200 (epoch 1323).

Happy Hard (Velvet) Fork Day!



Enjoy native ONE cross shard transfers via any wallet 🔥 pic.twitter.com/nqMNKQwUev — Harmony 💙 (@harmonyprotocol) February 9, 2023

With the new technical design, ONE holders can move tokens seamlessly between shards with no special expertise and without writing a single line of code. The upgrade was supported by all major centralized crypto exchange platforms: no action was required by ONE enthusiasts.

Alongside other wallets, the users of the most popular EVM noncustodial wallet MetaMask can enjoy the advanced functionality of the blockchain.

Shards can be better understood as interconnected sub-blockchains. Sharding is the most sophisticated methodology of scaling. Besides Harmony (ONE), this instrument is used in NEAR Protocol's (NEAR) design.

ONE token reacts to major announcements

Eventually, the proof-of-stake version of Ethereum (previously called Ethereum 2.0) will also migrate toward a sharded design, per its most recent roadmaps.

Holders of ONE, the core native cryptocurrency of Harmony (ONE) blockchain, demostrate optimism. Since the first announcement about the activation of this hard fork, the token's price added 25% in less than one day.

In the last 24 hours, ONE trading volume spiked by 20%. As of printing time, the asset is changing hands at $0.02643 on major spot cryptocurrency exchanges.