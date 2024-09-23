    Hades1.io Launches ICO Targeting Global Markets

    article image
    Guest Author
    Hades1.io token expands its use across various industries
    Mon, 23/09/2024 - 12:19
    Hades1.io Launches ICO Targeting Global Markets
    Hades1.io is new industries beyond finance by leveraging blockchain technology, including supply chain, trade, payment systems, advertising, rewards, and mainnet transaction fees. This ICO is only open for 10 days, offering investors the unique chance to purchase Hades1.io tokens at an initial discounted price along with bonus tokens.

    Hades1.io unlocks new tooling for gaming

    In particular, for gaming platforms, even games without a Play-to-Earn (P2E) system can upgrade to a P2E model by integrating the Hades1.io system. 

    Gamers can earn real-world assets while playing, and the Hades1 platform also supports mining features, allowing users to gain additional rewards through in-game activities.

    Use Cases for Hades1.io Token include supply chain segment (secure and fast transactions across global supply chains and trade systems), payment systems (Hades1.io tokens can be used as a payment method, reducing transaction fees), ads and rewards (reducing advertising costs and offer rewards programs to benefit users), and so on.

    Also, Hades1.io tokens can be used to pay transaction fees on the Hades1.io mainnet. Games without P2E systems can upgrade with Hades1.io’s platform, allowing for mining and in-game rewards.

    New details for ICO procedure

    Hades1.io’s ICO offers initial discounted prices only for the next 10 days. During this limited time, investors can receive bonus tokens in addition to their purchase. After 10 days, the price of Hades1 tokens will increase, and bonus token allocations will decrease.

    Now, cryptocurrency investors are able to seize this opportunity to enjoy the advantages of being an early backer.

    For more information and to participate, customers are invited to visit Hades1.io

    #Hades1
