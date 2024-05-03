Grayscale’s Latest RWA Tokenization Report Highlights MANTRA’s (OM) Emerging Role in the Segment

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

While blockchain continues revolutionizing various sectors, tokenization has emerged as a method to register asset ownership securely on-chain, offering benefits such as efficient settlement, automation, transparency and smart contract functionality.

Grayscale highlights MANTRA’s RWA efforts: Report

In a recent report released by Grayscale Research, MANTRA (OM) has emerged as a prominent figure in the trillion dollar market of asset tokenization.

While traditional financial systems are already efficient in many regards, the consolidation of users, assets, and applications onto a common global platform holds promise for enhanced functionality and accessibility. Moreover there are multiple asset classes that haven’t been liquid markets, such as real estate, where a massive opportunity to find new efficiencies exists by tokenizing these assets and putting them on-chain.

Grayscale Research identifies Ethereum as the leading contender to serve as the base layer for the on-chain economy. However, amidst this landscape, the only blockchain specifically targeted towards Real World Assets natively is MANTRA, and hence it emerges as a standout player.

MANTRA Chain, represented by the OM token, operates as a decentralized finance (DeFi) project within the Cosmos ecosystem. Its primary objective is to tokenize real-world assets on Cosmos using a Layer 1 AppChain, offering a secure and transparent environment for the development of regulated digital assets and applications.

Distinguishing itself by its responsiveness to global blockchain regulations, MANTRA Chain positions itself as the first Cosmos chain tailored explicitly for this purpose. Leveraging the robust capabilities of the Cosmos SDK and Tendermint, it prioritizes security, compliance, and inclusivity, catering to both institutional and retail users alike.

MANTRA Chain completes major investing round

The recent funding round of MANTRA Chain, totaling $11 mln, underscores its growing significance within the blockchain space. Led by Shorooq Partners, a prominent venture and technology investment firm in the MENA region, the funding round saw participation from a diverse array of investors, including Mapleblock, Three Point Capital, Forte Securities, Virtuzone, and others.

This substantial investment reflects not only confidence in MANTRA Chain's vision but also the broader industry recognition of the pivotal role it plays in driving innovation within decentralized finance and tokenization.

While MANTRA Chain stands at the forefront of the tokenization wave, Grayscale's report acknowledges the broader ecosystem of tokenization protocols and platforms driving innovation in the space. Projects like Ethereum, Solana, and Avalanche are recognized for their potential to serve as general-purpose smart contract platforms, while specialized platforms like Polymesh and MANTRA Chain cater to specific niches within the tokenization landscape.

As the world witnesses a paradigm shift in asset ownership, propelled by blockchain technology, MANTRA Chain stands at the forefront of this transformation. By facilitating the tokenization of real-world assets and pioneering regulatory-compliant solutions, MANTRA Chain exemplifies the potential of blockchain to democratize access to global capital markets and usher in a new era of financial inclusion.

With Grayscale's latest report shining a spotlight on MANTRA (OM) as a prominent player in the tokenization wave, it's evident that the project's commitment to innovation and regulatory compliance has positioned it as a key player in shaping the future of decentralized finance and asset tokenization.