Gleec (GLEEC) to Use Scalable Solutions in Its New Exchange, Gleec BTC

Gleec (GLEEC), a blockchain project built around Gleec Coin—a cryptocurrency for retail use—has shared the details of its partnership with Scalable Solutions. While building its own crypto-to-fiat exchange, Gleec will use white-labeled instruments by this IT solutions vendor.

Systems by Scalable Solutions will power Gleec BTC

According to a press release shared with U.Today, Gleec is going to release its own cryptocurrency exchange, Gleec BTC. In order to ensure an advanced user experience and operational performance, Gleec will implement "white-label" solutions by its partner, Scalable Solutions.

Namely, these instruments will empower Gleec BTC with an industry-scale trading engine, impressive operational bandwidth (TPS), the highest standards of security and an improved customer support module.

Daniel Dimitrov, Gleec CEO and cofounder, stressed the importance of this decision for the new project:

After listing Gleec Coin on exchanges that run on Scalable Solutions' infrastructure and starting to actively trade on them, we realised the potential of the underlying exchange technology. We then decided to replace our existing exchange infrastructure for Scalable's in order to provide our wide user base with the best trading experience in the market.

It should also be noted that Mark Berger's Scalable Solutions has already helped numerous exchanges to achieve remarkable milestones in terms of transactional capacity and user experience.

Bringing crypto to retail payments with Gleec ecosystem

Initially, the new exchange will increase the liquidity of Gleec Coin (GLEEC), as the native utility token of Gleec will be listed against Bitcoin (BTC) and the euro (EUR). Gleec BTC will be available as a smartphone application in the App Store and Google Play.

Gleec Coin is also listed by Tier 1 platforms, such as Bittrex and Bithumb. In 2021, Gleec expects the release of its own Visa card for retail users.

This card will be refilled with both Bitcoin (BTC) and Gleec Coin (GLEEC), thus allowing its customers to spend their crypto without limitation for everyday real-world use cases.