Fundstrat's Tom Lee Claims Bitcoin Is Holding 'Key Levels'

Mon, 06/26/2023 - 16:35
article image
Alex Dovbnya
Despite debates surrounding Bitcoin's inherent value, Lee's outlook on cryptocurrency's future remains positive
Fundstrat's Tom Lee Claims Bitcoin Is Holding 'Key Levels'
Cover image via www.youtube.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Fundstrat's Tom Lee, a well-respected cryptocurrency analyst, argues that Bitcoin has held key levels of support despite significant regulatory challenges, in a recent interview on CNBC.

This year, according to Lee, Bitcoin has managed to maintain strong performance, demonstrating resilience even amid some of the industry's most stringent regulatory actions.

The price of the largest cryptocurrency is up 83.05% over the past 24 hours. Bitcoin is trading at $30,543 on the Bitstamp exchange.

Bitcoin, which has seen both new entrants and exits from major players in the sector this year, remains a compelling investment, Lee argues. He points out that Bitcoin's technical support and the entry of traditional, reputable firms such as BlackRock and Citadel have provided the cryptocurrency with a stronger foundation and increased credibility. Lee noted that Bitcoin tends to perform well in "risk-on" environments, citing its historical correlation with strong years for the S&P and Nasdaq indices.

Related
Binance Market Share Drops to One-Year Low: Details
Despite many detractors who argue that Bitcoin lacks inherent value, Lee defends the cryptocurrency, highlighting its basis in trust and network value. Comparing it to other financial systems and assets like the dollar or tech stock prices, he contends that these are all underpinned by the same principles that uphold Bitcoin. He claims that Bitcoin's ability to hold its levels demonstrates its resilience and potential for growth.

In the interview, Lee acknowledged that Bitcoin and gold often attract different types of investors, with Bitcoin appealing more to the younger, millennial demographic. However, he sees this as an advantage for the future of Bitcoin, stating that as wealth transfers to younger generations over the next 20 years, the cryptocurrency is likely to continue growing in popularity and value. "Gold is sort of a Baby Boomer thing and Bitcoin is more Millennials," said Lee, adding that there are currently only 100 million global Bitcoin holders.

#Tom Lee #Bitcoin Price Prediction
article image
About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

related image Bitcoin (BTC) Trades at $1,000 Discount on Binance US, Here's What Happened
06/26/2023 - 16:25
Bitcoin (BTC) Trades at $1,000 Discount on Binance US, Here's What Happened
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
related image XRP Price Set to Soar, If History Repeats Itself: Top Analyst Predicts
06/26/2023 - 15:55
XRP Price Set to Soar, If History Repeats Itself: Top Analyst Predicts
Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
related image SHIB Rings Alarm Bells; XRP and ETH Will Be Demolished by SEC, Says Max Keiser; BTC Targeting $34,000: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
06/26/2023 - 15:40
SHIB Rings Alarm Bells; XRP and ETH Will Be Demolished by SEC, Says Max Keiser; BTC Targeting $34,000: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
Valeria BlokhinaValeria Blokhina