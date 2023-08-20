Full XRP Support and Reserves Confirmed by Major Platform's CEO

Sun, 08/20/2023 - 10:56
Gamza Khanzadaev
Uphold CEO Simon McLoughlin voices strong support for XRP amid recent price drop
In an interesting move, Uphold's CEO, Simon McLoughlin, highlighted the company's enduring commitment to the XRP community, shedding light on the safety of funds and the paramount importance of transparency.

In a recent interview, McLoughlin disclosed that Uphold has experienced remarkable inflows of funds from retail crypto investors, with a notable emphasis on XRP-related transactions. Surprisingly, despite market predictions indicating outflows, the platform has witnessed substantial inflows. McLoughlin attributed this success to Uphold's steadfast support for the XRP community, a risk that has proven fruitful over two years.

The CEO underscored transparency as a key driver behind Uphold's recent achievements. He declared that Uphold is unrivaled in its sector, providing an up-to-the-minute reserve status update every thirty seconds. This real-time transparency has emerged as a cornerstone of the platform's appeal.

Proof of reserves

As evidenced by the current statistics showcased on Uphold's website, every asset within the platform maintains impressive 101.9% collateralization, with liabilities totaling $1.9 billion and corresponding reserves amounting to $1.936 billion. Notably, Uphold's XRP holdings boast liabilities of $1.233 billion, meticulously backed by corresponding reserves. The data highlights that transactions involving XRP contribute significantly, accounting for 28.41% of the platform's total turnover.

The platform's visionary approach has for sure garnered substantial attention, setting it apart as a promising player in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance. In a landscape often riddled with uncertainties, Uphold's resolute affirmation of XRP and its pioneering transparency initiatives signal a promising direction for the crypto industry.

#XRP #XRP News #Ripple News
About the author
Gamza Khanzadaev

Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

