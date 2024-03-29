FTX's Sam Bankman-Fried Sentenced to 25 Years in Prison, Dogecoin Dev Speaks on DOGE Payments on X, SHIB Price History Hints at Double-Digit Gains in April: Crypto News Digest by U.Today

Advertisement

U.Today presents the top three new stories over the past day.

Here's how many years SBF will spend behind bars

Yesterday, March 28, FTX co-founder and former CEO Sam Bankman-Fried (also known as SBF) was sentenced to 25 years in prison for frauding billions of dollars from customers and investors. In his statement, Bankman-Fried acknowledged the pain he had caused FTX's customers and offered an apology for his actions. The severity of the financial losses suffered by FTX clients led the prosecution to request a harsher sentence of 40-50 years. However, Bankman-Fried's defense team cited his non-violent first-time offender status as a reason for receiving a lighter sentence. Still, U.S. District Judge Lewis A. Kaplan gave a 25-year prison term, arguing that there is not a trivial risk that Bankman-Fried would "be in position to do something very bad in the future." In addition, SBF was ordered to forfeit almost $11 billion in assets as part of the sentencing. According to Bankman-Fried's lawyer, his client plans to appeal his conviction and sentence.

Dogecoin dev breaks silence on DOGE payments on X

In a recent X post , Mishaboar, renowned developer within the DOGE community, raised a topic of the potential integration of Dogecoin and crypto payments into the X platform. The rumors about the incorporation of DOGE into X's payment system have been circulating since October 2022, when Elon Musk purchased the aforementioned social media platform. However, despite Musk's hints and other evidence, such as X Payments obtaining licenses for money transmitter activities in multiple U.S. states, the implementation of Dogecoin payments is pending. In his statement, Mishaboar brought attention to the ongoing discussion surrounding X's payment system. Citing Musk's earlier comments, the dev speculated about the potential introduction of cryptocurrency payments in later X Payments phases. Yet, the exact integration schedule and mechanism remain uncertain, with Mishaboar suggesting potential collaborations with exchanges or brokerage platforms.

