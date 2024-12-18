Advertisement
AD
Advertisement
AD
    Advertisement

    From 3 Billion XRP to 300 Million: Is XRP Losing Steam?

    Advertisement
    article image
    Arman Shirinyan
    XRP could be losing some steam, but it could be positive
    Wed, 18/12/2024 - 12:06
    From 3 Billion XRP to 300 Million: Is XRP Losing Steam?
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Despite an earlier strong breakout, XRP's price performance has been under pressure lately and appears to be stagnating. Although there is a bullish trendline breakout on the given chart, momentum is waning. Concerns about whether XRP is losing traction are raised by on-chain metrics that also point to a drop in activity

    Advertisement

    XRP's price surged toward $2.57 before reversing course after emerging from a descending triangle, a bullish indication. Even though this rally showed promise, the asset appears to be having difficulty gaining ground recently based on price action. Support is currently located around $2.13, and the 50 EMA serves as an important buffer. 

    Article image
    XRP/USDT Chart by TradingView

    Failure to maintain above this level puts XRP at risk of dropping toward the next support level, which is at $1.145. A breakout above the $2.60 resistance, on the other hand, might rekindle optimism. XRP payment volume has drastically decreased from peaks of three billion XRP to less than 300 million, according to on-chain metrics. 

    HOT Stories
    'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author Predicts Bitcoin to Hit $350,000 Next Year
    Bitcoiner Michael Saylor Places Big Hopes on US 'Crypto Czar,' Here's Why
    Ripple USD (RLUSD) Is ‘Game-Changer’, SWIFT Veteran Says
    Litecoin ETF Might Happen Before XRP ETF, Expert Says

    This dramatic drop suggests a substantial drop in network activity, which frequently corresponds with waning investor interest. In a similar vein, the quantity of active accounts (unique senders) is likewise on the decline, not maintaining its early December peak. The decrease in XRP burned as fees is another alarming indicator. In line with a decrease in transaction volume, this network usage metric experienced a significant decline. 

    Advertisement

    Related
    BlackRock Rules Bitcoin and Ethereum ETF Game With Historic $860 Million Spike
    Wed, 12/18/2024 - 09:36
    BlackRock Rules Bitcoin and Ethereum ETF Game With Historic $860 Million Spike
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev

    Unless usage metrics improve soon, XRP's bullish case deteriorates with less on-chain activity. For investors, XRP is still at a turning point in its history. To prevent a more significant correction, it is essential to maintain above the $2.13 support. However, XRP runs the risk of a protracted consolidation phase or additional retracement in the absence of fresh buying pressure or a surge in on-chain activity. 

    The $2.60 resistance is still being watched for a potential breakout in the near future. If the 50 EMA is not maintained, on the other hand, XRP may test $1. 45 as support. To regain momentum and move higher, XRP currently needs both technical prowess and increased on-chain activity.

    #XRP
    About the author
    article image
    Arman Shirinyan

    Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

    Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

    A
    A
    A

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Dec 18, 2024 - 15:08
    Toncoin (TON) Surges 80% in Whale Activity Amid $405 Million Market Sell-off
    News
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
    Title news
    News
    Dec 18, 2024 - 15:00
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) on Verge of Bullish Comeback: Possible Scenarios
    News
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Dec 8, 2024 - 18:00
    Cardano (ADA) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    News
    Dec 5, 2024 - 3:26
    Bitcoin Hits $100,000 for the First Time in History
    article image Alex Dovbnya
    Opinions
    Dec 1, 2024 - 19:00
    XRP Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Nov 24, 2024 - 18:00
    Bitcoin Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Nov 21, 2024 - 8:47
    Algorix (ALOR) Offers Comprehensive AI and OR Tools for Traders: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    WELF Announces Token Listing on MEXC
    An Innovation for Content Creators: AI18+ Token Launches on PancakeSwap on December 19
    LBank's Advanced Security System Prevents $1.2B User Losses in 2024
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Toncoin (TON) Surges 80% in Whale Activity Amid $405 Million Market Sell-off
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) on Verge of Bullish Comeback: Possible Scenarios
    Ripple's RLUSD Records Major Changes in One Day: Details
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD