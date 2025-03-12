Mt. Gox Makes Major Bitcoin Transfer Amid Market Crash, XRP ETF Proposal Filed by $1.53 Trillion Investment Giant, $2 Billion Cardano in 24 Hours: Crypto News Digest by U.Today

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Advertisement

U.Today has prepared the top three news stories over the past day.

Mt. Gox makes major Bitcoin transfer amid market crash

Yesterday , Lookonchain X handle reported a transfer of 11,834 Bitcoins worth around $931.19 million made by Mt. Gox. The majority of the funds was moved to a new wallet, while the rest of them were sent to a warm wallet. Earlier this month, on March 6, the exchange made a $1.07 billion transfer to a new wallet, followed by a smaller transfer of $15 million. These movements took place amid a severe downturn on the crypto market, with Bitcoin plunging to lows of $76,000 and Ethereum dropping below $1,800, the lowest level since October 2023. As a reminder, Mt. Gox went bankrupt back in 2014 and started repaying its customers last July. The final repayment deadline was extended to Oct. 31, 2025, which alleviated concerns about imminent selling pressure. However, Mt. Gox's transfers continue to attract significant attention within the crypto community.

XRP ETF proposal filed by $1.53 trillion investment giant

As became known yesterday , Franklin Templeton has become the biggest player to join XRP ETF race with its recent filing. The list of other applicants include Bitwise, Canary Capital, 21Shares, Grayscale and WisdomTree. As reported by U.Today, the SEC has already acknowledged the proposals from the aforementioned firms. Even though many analysts view it as a positive sign, the approval still remains uncertain. The SEC's decision on Grayscale's application is expected by Oct. 18. Meanwhile, has also filed to launch unique XRP ETF products, with one of them allowing investors to bet against the price of the token. At press time, XRP is changing hands at $2.16, with its value surging by 4.13% over the past 24 hours, according to CoinMarketCap data.

Advertisement

$2 billion Cardano (ADA) in 24 hours: What's happening?