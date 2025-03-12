Advertisement
AD

    Mt. Gox Makes Major Bitcoin Transfer Amid Market Crash, XRP ETF Proposal Filed by $1.53 Trillion Investment Giant, $2 Billion Cardano in 24 Hours: Crypto News Digest by U.Today

    By Valeria Blokhina
    Wed, 12/03/2025 - 16:11
    Don’t miss out on key developments in the world of crypto with U.Today's news digest!
    Advertisement
    Mt. Gox Makes Major Bitcoin Transfer Amid Market Crash, XRP ETF Proposal Filed by $1.53 Trillion Investment Giant, $2 Billion Cardano in 24 Hours: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    U.Today has prepared the top three news stories over the past day.

    Mt. Gox makes major Bitcoin transfer amid market crash

    Yesterday, Lookonchain X handle reported a transfer of 11,834 Bitcoins worth around $931.19 million made by Mt. Gox. The majority of the funds was moved to a new wallet, while the rest of them were sent to a warm wallet. Earlier this month, on March 6, the exchange made a $1.07 billion transfer to a new wallet, followed by a smaller transfer of $15 million. These movements took place amid a severe downturn on the crypto market, with Bitcoin plunging to lows of $76,000 and Ethereum dropping below $1,800, the lowest level since October 2023. As a reminder, Mt. Gox went bankrupt back in 2014 and started repaying its customers last July. The final repayment deadline was extended to Oct. 31, 2025, which alleviated concerns about imminent selling pressure. However, Mt. Gox's transfers continue to attract significant attention within the crypto community.

    XRP ETF proposal filed by $1.53 trillion investment giant

    As became known yesterday, Franklin Templeton has become the biggest player to join XRP ETF race with its recent filing. The list of other applicants include Bitwise, Canary Capital, 21Shares, Grayscale and WisdomTree. As reported by U.Today, the SEC has already acknowledged the proposals from the aforementioned firms. Even though many analysts view it as a positive sign, the approval still remains uncertain. The SEC's decision on Grayscale's application is expected by Oct. 18. Meanwhile, has also filed to launch unique XRP ETF products, with one of them allowing investors to bet against the price of the token. At press time, XRP is changing hands at $2.16, with its value surging by 4.13% over the past 24 hours, according to CoinMarketCap data.

    HOT Stories
    Streaming Giant Rumble Discloses $17.1 Million Bitcoin (BTC) Purchase
    Ripple CTO Explains Crucial RLUSD Stablecoin Feature
    XRP Bounced: Hope for $3?
    Ethereum ETFs Log Nearly $22 Million Worth of Outflows

    Related
    Breaking: SEC Delays XRP ETF Decision
    Tue, 03/11/2025 - 18:57
    Breaking: SEC Delays XRP ETF Decision
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya

    Advertisement

    $2 billion Cardano (ADA) in 24 hours: What's happening?

    Data provided by CoinMarketCap shows that over the previous 24 hours, Cardano's trading activity has experienced a surge, with its trading volume hitting $2 billion within the same time frame. This spike in trading volume points to renewed interest in the asset, as traders capitalize on the recent dip to reenter the market. Following five consecutive days of declines, Cardano's price slightly rebounded on Tuesday, finding support near $0.647. At press time, ADA is trading at $0.7240, up 1.01% over the past 24 hours, per data from the aforementioned source. Despite this recent uptick, the technical indicators suggest ongoing bearish pressure, as ADA had fallen below key moving averages during the sell-off. The next few days will be crucial in determining whether the recent bounce is the start of a fresh uptrend or a short relief rally.

    #Bitcoin #XRP ETF #Cardano #XRP

    Related articles

    News
    Mar 12, 2025 - 16:05
    96% of Toncoin (TON) Addresses in Loss, What's Happening?
    News
    ByGodfrey Benjamin
    News
    Mar 12, 2025 - 16:01
    Altcoin Season? CZ Drops Epic Hint as Binance Gets $2 Billion Boost
    News
    ByGamza Khanzadaev
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    RevBit Introduces Enhanced Security Measures Amid Rising Crypto Exchange Hacks
    Crypto Vision Conference 2025: Decode the Future
    Soaring Eagle Investment Group Inc. USA Launches PPL: A Next-Generation Blockchain Ecosystem for Glasses-Free 3D Innovation
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Feb 2, 2025 - 18:00
    Ripple v. SEC: How Will New Developments Affect XRP Price?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Jan 18, 2025 - 18:00
    Stellar Lumen (XLM) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Guides
    Jan 16, 2025 - 1:30
    What is DeSci: Guide on Decentralized Science in Crypto
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    News
    Jan 15, 2025 - 10:56
    Top 10 Crypto Media Outlets Enter 2025: Latest Similarweb Data Update
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Jan 5, 2025 - 18:30
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    RevBit Introduces Enhanced Security Measures Amid Rising Crypto Exchange Hacks
    Crypto Vision Conference 2025: Decode the Future
    Soaring Eagle Investment Group Inc. USA Launches PPL: A Next-Generation Blockchain Ecosystem for Glasses-Free 3D Innovation
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Mt. Gox Makes Major Bitcoin Transfer Amid Market Crash, XRP ETF Proposal Filed by $1.53 Trillion Investment Giant, $2 Billion Cardano in 24 Hours: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
    96% of Toncoin (TON) Addresses in Loss, What's Happening?
    Altcoin Season? CZ Drops Epic Hint as Binance Gets $2 Billion Boost
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD