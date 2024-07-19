FreeBnk Launches RWA Platform for Real Estate Investors

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

FreeBnk , a fintech platform for crypto investors, has launched a tokenized RWA platform allowing clients to invest in real estate through fractional ownership.

Advertisement

With the launch of its new platform, FreeBnk simplifies wealth-building opportunities, offering shares in properties that can help generate a passive income for investors.

The platform allows investors to purchase shares in its first property in Dubai, overcoming traditional barriers to property ownership. By using the FreeBnk app, users can explore properties, filtering by type, ROI and yield.

Users can select their desired property and invest any amount in a few, simple steps. FreeBnk bypasses traditional real estate processes and manages all aspects of property ownership using smart contracts.

In addition, FreeBnk automatically assigns a property portfolio to its customers, taking care of all real estate management and maintenance responsibilities. This service includes the convenience of collecting and depositing rental income directly into the client’s accounts.

Tokenized RWAs have emerged as one of the largest sectors in DeFi, as traditional institutions begin to see the value of this growing ecosystem. Especially as the cost of living continues to rise, tokenized RWAs present themselves as a viable alternative to traditional investing, which can be significantly more risky than investing in a physical property.

As a major hub for growth and innovation, Dubai paves the way for the global expansion of tokenized real-world assets (RWAs) with its growing real estate market. With over 250,000 AED into its first property in Dubai, FreeBnk is now expanding the market even further.

The company sees the potential of tokenized RWAs and the positive ways in which they can revolutionize the real estate market through fractional ownership.

“By tokenizing properties, our goal is to empower investors across the globe, showcasing the unique benefits of tokenized RWAs and offering new avenues for investment. Real estate, known for its relative stability, provides a passive income opportunity amidst global economic fluctuations. We aim to cater not only to crypto enthusiasts but also to newcomers seeking alternative investment options,” says Yunus Emre Ozkaya, CEO of FreeBnk.

Thanks to the transparency and security of blockchain technology, investors worldwide can streamline the process of property ownership, utilizing applications to effortlessly buy, sell, and manage their fractional shares.

This approach not only democratizes access to real estate but fosters a global community among co-owners.