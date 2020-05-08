Former UFC Champion Eddie Alvarez Buys Bitcoin: 'I Can’t Sit on the Sidelines Any Longer'

Cover image via www.instagram.com

Ex-UFC lightweight champion Eddie Alvarez has taken to Twitter to celebrate his first Bitcoin purchase.



In fact, he has bought one whole coin right out of the gate, which makes him a member of the exclusive “21 mln club” (roughly 0.3 percent of the world’s population).

UFC fighters become Bitcoiners

Alvarez says that his fellow fighter Ben Askren was the one who got him into Bitcoin. After following Asken’s sage advice to buy BTC, the Conor McGregor rival openly confesses that he still has no clue what Bitcoin is about (we can’t blame him).



However, Alvarez wants Askren to teach him about the world’s first cryptocurrency after finally dipping his toes into it.



With a net worth of roughly $8 mln, the former UFC champ can certainly afford to purchase more than one coin.





Pouring scorn on XRP

Askren has been an ardent Bitcoin proponent for quite a while. He routinely shows his support for the leading cryptocurrency on Twitter, spreading the word to more than 300,000 followers.



Back in January 2019, he also teamed up with the Litecoin Foundation for promotional purposes. As reported by U.Today, Litecoin (LTC) became the first cryptocurrency whose logo appeared on the canvass of the UFC octagon.



However, the MMA fighter is certainly less enthusiastic about XRP. He’s inclined to believe that the third-largest cryptocurrency is a scam.

