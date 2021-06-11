Formation Fi (FORM) Prints New Record in DAO Maker SHOs with 200x Oversubscription

News
Fri, 06/11/2021 - 10:56
article image
Vladislav Sopov
Formation Fi, a unique DeFi product for diversified yield strategies, shares the jaw-dropping results of its Strong Holder Offering (SHO) event
Formation Fi (FORM) Prints New Record in DAO Maker SHOs with 200x Oversubscription
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News
Contents

Formation Fi automates 'yield farming' strategies across multiple decentralized financial protocols (DeFis). On June 10, 2021, it concluded 'Strong Holder Offering (SHO)' on DAO Maker with eye-watering results.

6 200 'Strong holders', 200x oversubscription

According to the official announcement by Formation Fi team, its Strong Holder Offering (SHO) - a type of initial decentralized offerings advanced by tokens vesting to avoid dumps - has broken all records of the leading tokensale platform DAO Maker.

FORMATION FI BREAKS DAO MAKER's SHO ALL-TIME RECORD!!! $FORM $ETH #BSC @TheDaoMaker

🌟Key Highlights/ Recap:
1⃣Most SHO Registrations Ever on DAO Maker
2⃣14.4 Million DAO Power Committed
3⃣More Than 200X Oversubscribed

Read More 👇https://t.co/61Nfgi0Sa6 pic.twitter.com/BKV56ShGBA

— Formation.Fi (@FormationFi) June 10, 2021

Firstly, it prints a new record in terms of SHO registrations. In total, 6 020 crypto enthusiasts and investment entities registered for this offering.

Launched on June 7, 2021 on DAO PAD, a tokensale launchpad of DAO Maker, it concluded with 200x oversubscriptions compared to the schedule of tokensale.

The total amount of funds committed to the tokensale in DAO tokens and USD Coin (USDC) stablecoins exceeded $45 million.

Related
Formation FI Closes $3.3 Million Funding Round, Teases "Smart Yield Farming" Platform Launch

This SHO follows the successful seed investment round of Formation Fi. As covered by U.Today previously, Formation Fi raised $3.3 million from blockchain-focused VC funds, including Kenetic, Kosmos, Spark Digital Capital, AU21, X21 Digital, and others.

Formation Fi eases 'yield farming' experience 

Formation Fi provides its users with an automated 'yield farming' experience. DeFi enthusiasts can choose from multiple strategies composed of various uncorrelated assets.

Bitball Bitball

Its team, for the first time in a crypto segment history, implemented a concept of 'risk parity strategy'. It had been pioneered by billionaire hedge fund manager Ray Dalio for the stock markets.

Formation Fi solutions are chain-agnostic and are suitable for users with various levels of blockchain expertise, investing strategies and portfolio sizes.

#DeFi News
article image
About the author
Vladislav Sopov

Blockchain Analyst & Writer with scientific background. 5+ years in IT-analytics, 2+ years in blockchain.

Worked in independent analysis as well as in start-ups (Swap.online, Monoreto, Attic Lab etc.)

article image Ethereum (ETH) 2.0 New Deposits Number Set ATH in May, Here's Why
06/11/2021 - 14:18

Ethereum (ETH) 2.0 New Deposits Number Set ATH in May, Here's Why
Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov
article image JPMorgan Sees No Economic Benefits in El Salvador’s Bitcoin Move
06/11/2021 - 12:52

JPMorgan Sees No Economic Benefits in El Salvador’s Bitcoin Move
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
article image If Elon Musk Did to Listed Company What He Did to Bitcoin, SEC Would Severely Sanction Him: Sygnia Billionaire Co-Founder
06/11/2021 - 12:40

If Elon Musk Did to Listed Company What He Did to Bitcoin, SEC Would Severely Sanction Him: Sygnia Billionaire Co-Founder

Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan