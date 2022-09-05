Flasko (FLSK) Introduces New RWA-Centric Token with Neo (NEO) and Stacks (STX) Communities in Focus

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

The global cryptocurrency industry has recently been fueled by unfavorable market sentiment, leading to various projects' value loss. The projects that provide real-world use-cases have been able to withstand the storm.

Image by Freepic

Neo (NEO) investors might be interested in the newly-launched Flasko (FLSK) presale

One of the cryptocurrencies that have received support from the cryptocurrency world amid the pessimistic market outlook is Neo (NEO).

Neo's (NEO) price started to rise as soon as the global cryptocurrency market tried to recover. Neo (NEO) didn't, however, get to enjoy the price increase for very long; the token fell once more, finishing at less than $10 per coin. To improve NEO’s performance, the Neo (NEO) team has migrated to N3, the most advanced and feature-rich Neo (NEO) blockchain.

Stacks (STX) struggling with bears pressure

Stacks (STX) have seen a substantial recovery, rising 5.28% in price. The platform will have to boost trade activity on the network to keep Stacks (STX) from losing steam. Stacks (STX) may fail again if there are no real-world asset backings or use cases. The Stacks (STX) project's primary goal is to introduce decentralized apps (DApps) and smart contracts to Bitcoin (BTC).

Stacks (STX) adds smart contracts to Bitcoin without changing its characteristics. It is a layer-1 blockchain solution, and STX, the platform's native token, drives it. The coin runs smart contracts, adds new assets to the network, and processes network transactions.

Flasko (FLSK) likely to unlock new utility for crypto fans

To meet the market's demand for expensive, rare and luxury alcoholic beverages among cryptocurrency investors, the Flasko (FLSK) platform provides a high liquidity asset class to make investments. The marketplace will mint an NFT of expensive and rare whiskeys, wines, and champagnes against the real world asset.

Since Flasko (FLSK) is the only platform that deals with the NFT investment in the rare collections of premium alcoholic beverages, several crypto giants have already expressed interest in the project. The smart contract has passed its audit and the team are locking away liquidity for 33 years, while being unable to sell any of their tokens for the first two years followed by a five year vesting period.

