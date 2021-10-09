woj
woj
ekta
ekta

Flare's Songbird Airdrop Now Supported by One More Tier-1 Exchange

News
Sat, 10/09/2021 - 14:42
article image
Vladislav Sopov
Songbird crosses two billion delegated level while its token comes to MEXC Global Exchange
Flare's Songbird Airdrop Now Supported by One More Tier-1 Exchange
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News
Contents
woj
woj

SGB, a core native asset of Flare's "canary network," Songbird will be distributed between the clients of the large centralized exchange.

SGB comes to MEXC Global

According to the official announcement shared by MEXC Global cryptocurrencies exchange, it will support the airdrop of SGB tokens to XRP holders.

All XRP holders who took part in the snapshot of Dec. 12, 2021, will receive their SGB tokens from Flare Networks.

MEXC Exchange revealed the exact airdrop rate: for every one XRP held on Dec. 12, its owner will receive 0.1511 SGB. The exchange team is preparing all of the necessary technical instruments for this airdrop, so its time and date will be disclosed soon.

MEXC Exchange is ranked in the top 100 of CoinMarketCap's exchanges by trading volume. Launched in 2018, it supports USD, GBP, EUR, AUD and VND fiat currencies.

First two billion SGB are sent to FTSOs

Also, SGB delegation processes are up and running. As per the estimations of the Flare Networks team, the first two billion SGB are already sent to Flare Time Series Oracles, e.g., the validation mechanisms of Songbird.

Their stakers will distribute 1.5 billion SGB in bonuses over the next year.

As covered by U.Today previously, Flare Networks launched Songbird as a "canary network" to stress test Flare's technical and economic concepts.

Related
Flare's Songbird Sees Its SGB Token Up 40% in 24 Hours

On Sept. 17, 2021, the first SGB tokens were airdropped to FLR enthusiasts. After listing on Bitrue, the SGB price rallied 40%.

#Flare News
article image
About the author
Vladislav Sopov

Blockchain Analyst & Writer with scientific background. 6+ years in IT-analytics, 3+ years in blockchain.

Worked in independent analysis as well as in start-ups (Swap.online, Monoreto, Attic Lab etc.)

related image Dell CEO Michael Dell Snubs Bitcoin
10/09/2021 - 18:07
Dell CEO Michael Dell Snubs Bitcoin
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image Flare's Songbird Airdrop Now Supported by One More Tier-1 Exchange
10/09/2021 - 14:42
Flare's Songbird Airdrop Now Supported by One More Tier-1 Exchange
Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov
related image Ethereum 2.0 Merge Finally Activated in Interoperable Devnet. Why Is This Important?
10/09/2021 - 14:35
Ethereum 2.0 Merge Finally Activated in Interoperable Devnet. Why Is This Important?
Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov