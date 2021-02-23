First-Ever Exchange Announces Support of Flare Finance's DFLR Airdrop

Today, Flare Finance, a pioneering decentralized financial ecosystem on Flare blockchain, shared the name of the first exchange to support its airdrop

According to the Flare Finance team, the pioneering decentralized financial ecosystem on Flare, its DFLR tokens will be distributed among FLR holders from Bitrue. As with FLR-pegged IoUs, this exchange, popular among XRP holders, becomes the first supporter of DFLR airdrop.

Bitrue is "once again leading the pack": Flare Community

Today, Feb. 23, 2021, the name of the first platform to support DFLR distribution among FLR token holders has become known. The Flare community welcomes the decision of the Bitrue cross-asset exchange platform to assist in distributing DFLR coins.

DFLR will be the core native asset of Flare Finance, the first DeFi on Flare. They will serve as both utility and governance tokens. Also, Flare Finance will launch purpose-designed tokens for "yield farming," "liquidity rewards" and so on.

Spark (FLR) tokens will be distributed among all XRP holders who claimed them prior to Dec. 12, 2020. The first airdrop will take place after the activation of Flare's mainnet in Q1, 2021.

Thus, all FLR holders on Bitrue will be able to participate in Flare Finance governance from day one. Also, TowoLabs XRPL-focused software development studio unveiled that they will join Flare as a validator in June 2021.

Beware: no FLR on Ethereum, stay away from scams

Spark (FLR) token will be a Flare-native asset and will not have Ether-based or other versions. Therefore, it will not be available until Flare mainnet is launched.

Meanwhile, crypto scammers are already offering the purchasing of FLR tokens on Ethereum through automated market makers. The Flare Networks team reiterates that buying such assets will result in imminent financial losses.

Beware! No $FLR token representation currently exists on any blockchain (including Ethereum). If you are buying something called $FLR through an AMM - you will lose your money. Currently Poloniex and Bitrue allow trading in a $FLR IOU.

All interested in benefiting from FLR price fluctuations can trade FLR-pegged IoUs on Bitrue and Poloniex instead of buying fake "FLR" tokens.