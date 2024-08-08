    Solana (SOL) Skyrockets Above $150: What's Next?

    article image
    Arman Shirinyan
    Solana is above key resistance level and things may turn out better than expected
    Thu, 8/08/2024 - 8:36
    
    With a stunning recovery, Solana has crossed the $150 barrier once more. This increase represents a major turning point for the cryptocurrency's dominance over Ethereum as it has reached heights not seen since November 2021. The altcoin market is expected to continue growing and possibly experiencing volatility in the near future based on the recent price action.

    It is evident from the first chart that Solana has been gradually gaining ground on Ethereum. The recent spike in the SOL/ETH ratio indicates that Solana is outpacing Ethereum in terms of price growth. This upward trend is indicative of increased trust in Solana's network and its capacity to challenge Ethereum, the cryptocurrency with the second-largest market capitalization.

    Article image
    SOL/USDT Chart by TradingView

    The second chart highlights the price recovery of Solana even more. SOL has effectively regained the $150 mark, indicating significant buying interest and momentum. This price increase is accompanied by a spike in volume, which suggests that traders are active in buying Solana.

    Solana's recent success can be attributed to a few things. Developers and users are drawn to Solana due to its low transaction costs and high throughput. A compelling substitute for Ethereum, which has struggled with scalability and expensive gas costs, is the network's capacity to process a high volume of transactions swiftly and economically.

    Second, as more apps and projects are developed on Solana's blockchain, the ecosystem is growing. Growth like this increases Solana's usefulness and allure, which raises the demand for SOL tokens.

    Solana's price action indicates that growth and volatility may continue in the future. SOL might target higher price targets and possibly test resistance levels around $160 and beyond if the current momentum continues.

    #Solana
    article image
    

    Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

    Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

