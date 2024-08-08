    Shytoshi Kusama Excites SHIB Army with "Bullish and Cute" Tweet

    article image
    Yuri Molchan
    Shiba Inu lead developer has published a tweet that got the SHIB army excited and bullish
    Thu, 8/08/2024 - 8:02
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Contents
    Mysterious Shiba Inu lead Shytoshi Kusama published a tweet to comment on the recent news spread around the cryptocurrency community. This news is about Ethereum co-founder and frontman Vitalik Buterin.

    Many believe this news to be bullish for Ethereum and all the numerous cryptocurrencies built on this launchpad, including Shiba Inu.

    Vitalik "bullish and cute" tweet from Kusama

    Shytoshi Kusama made a repost from another user, sharing a “bullish” tweet that shows a photo of Vitalik Buterin and his new girlfriend. Another photo of them together circulated the X platform during the past few weeks.

    The SHIB lead added his caption to the repost, saying that it is not only bullish but “bullish and cute.” The “bullish” part here means that now, as many perhaps believe, the price of Ethereum is likely to start recovering.

    What was certain is that when Vitalik broke up with his girlfriend in April 2023, it coincided with Ethereum falling by 10% and reaching a low of $2,000 for the first time in many months.

    Current Ethereum price performance

    The SHIB community reacted with a wave of positive tweets. Many also agreed that the good news about his personal life could be bullish since it may have a positive affect on Ethereum and Shiba Inu.

    The second largest cryptocurrency Ethereum plummeted by almost 24%, starting on Sunday and finishing on Monday. ETH crashed from $2,922, hitting the $2,423 level on Monday. That massive decline was followed by a slight recovery of 13.67% which ended on Wednesday. By now ETH has dropped again and is changing hands at $2,425.

    Vitalik Buterin moves 3,000 ETH

    Three days ago, @lookonchain reported that a wallet associated with Vitalik Buterin (Vb3) transferred an impressive 3,000 ETH worth $7 million to the vitalik.eth address. The latter wallet’s holdings currently comprise 245,223 ETH.

    While Vitalik has just reshuffled a bit of his ETH holdings, Tron founder Justin Sun, has been accumulating this coin since the start of the year. Recently rumors arose about him beginning to sell his ETH holdings.

    However, Sun took to X to refute those. @spotonchain on-chain data tracker confirmed that his wallet had not sold any ETH recently. Since February, Sun has acquired 377,590 ETH. Before the price collapse, his ETH fortune was valued at $1.15 billion.

    #Shytoshi Kusama #Ethereum
    About the author
    article image
    Yuri Molchan
    Yuri is interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been writing about DLT and crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. He has written for multiple crypto media outlets. His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.

