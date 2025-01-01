First Huge 500,000,000 XRP Transfer in 2025 Occurs — What's Happening?

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Advertisement

Prominent blockchain sleuth Whale Alert, which tracks large cryptocurrency transfers, has spread the word about the very first massive XRP transfer in 2025. This hefty transaction carried half a billion XRP coins.

Historically, there is only one entity that unlocks huge amount of XRP at the beginning of a new month but it is unclear if it is connected with the above-mentioned transfer.

500 million XRP shoveled on Jan. 1

Whale Alert revealed that roughly five hours ago, an anonymous transfer carrying half a billion XRP took place as this large lump of crypto was moved from one anonymous blockchain address to another. This huge amount of XRP was valued at a staggering $1,070,455,137 in fiat at the current XRP/USD exchange rate of $2.13 per coin. This year XRP has demonstrated a staggering price rally, soaring from $0.6 in December to a high of nearly $3 earlier this month.

🔓 🔓 🔓 🔓 🔓 🔓 🔓 🔓 🔓 🔓 500,000,000 #XRP (1,070,455,137 USD) unlocked from escrow at unknown wallethttps://t.co/3GCjVkzkpQ — Whale Alert (@whale_alert) January 1, 2025

Details revealed by the Bithomp XRP-centered explorer show that the transaction was initiated by Ripple blockchain giant. On the very first day of every new month, Ripple usually transfers 1 billion XRP in several regular consecutive withdrawals from escrow.

Advertisement

As a rule, Whale Alert displays all these two or three transactions, but today this data tracker noticed only one transaction of such a mammoth size.

30 million XRP goes to top Korean exchange

Whale Alert also revealed that a large amount of crypto — 30,000,000 XRP — was transferred to a leading cryptocurrency exchange in South Korea, Bithump.

The 30 million XRP constitutes $64,034,753 in fiat and that XRP chunk was deposited to the aforementioned platform from an anonymous digital wallet. Many traders are currently locking in their profits, moving large amounts of XRP and other cryptos to digital exchanges to sell.