Advertisement
AD

    XRP Bears Crushed as Bulls Claim 567% Liquidation Advantage

    Advertisement
    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    XRP rockets 567% in epic liquidation imbalance as bulls take charge on New Year's Eve
    Tue, 31/12/2024 - 15:59
    A
    A
    A
    XRP Bears Crushed as Bulls Claim 567% Liquidation Advantage
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    With 2024 coming to an end and making way for 2025, popular cryptocurrency XRP has decided to finally delight market participants with green on its price chart, rising as much as 5.5% today.

    Advertisement

    However, this article is not about XRP's price action — on which, you can find more here if you are interested. This article is about the consequences of such a late Christmas present from the popular cryptocurrency, which is mainly expressed in the epic liquidation imbalance caused by the recent pump.

    Related
    XRP on Verge of 25% Rise on New Year's Eve, Bollinger Bands Signal
    Tue, 12/31/2024 - 14:42
    XRP on Verge of 25% Rise on New Year's Eve, Bollinger Bands Signal
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev

    HOT Stories
    XRP Bears Crushed as Bulls Claim 567% Liquidation Advantage
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Burn Rate Makes Epic Comeback, But There's a Catch
    XRP on Verge of 25% Rise on New Year's Eve, Bollinger Bands Signal
    Shiba Inu Faces Last Crucial Test for 2024 Amid $280 Million Market Sell-off

    Thus, as became known thanks to data from CoinGlass, in the past 12 positions were liquidated worth $1.92 million in derivatives trading with the popular cryptocurrency. However, only a small fraction of that, $287,000, were longs, and the other 84.89% were shorts. 

    Advertisement
    Article image
    Source: CoinGlass

    As things stand, the amount of pain suffered by bears was 567%, more than what was experienced by bulls. Perhaps this is why the upward movement of the XRP price was so rapid, as it literally crushed those who bet on its decline. 

    This local trend was not only about XRP, as out of the total liquidations on the crypto market worth $84.48 million in the period under review, 65.75% were shorts. 

    Article image
    XRP to USD by CoinMarketCap

    From another perspective, the imbalance in XRP trading is almost 10 times higher, which eloquently characterizes the short-term sentiment toward the popular cryptocurrency. Well, XRP bid farewell to the bears with a "thanks for playing" message on New Year's Eve and seems to be heading into 2025 with a "bull green" on its price chart. 

    Whether this trend will continue into next year is an open question.

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    #XRP #XRP News #Ripple News
    About the author
    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev

    Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

    Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

    He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

    A
    A
    A

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Dec 31, 2024 - 15:52
    Bitcoin May Face Investor Shift Toward Gold in 2025, Mike McGlone Warns
    News
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
    Title news
    News
    Dec 31, 2024 - 15:30
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Burn Rate Makes Epic Comeback, But There's a Catch
    News
    Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement

    Recommended articles

    GuidesCryptocurrency Wallets
    Dec 30, 2024 - 14:08
    Top Cryptocurrency Wallets 2025: Guide
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Dec 22, 2024 - 18:30
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Dec 8, 2024 - 18:00
    Cardano (ADA) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    News
    Dec 5, 2024 - 3:26
    Bitcoin Hits $100,000 for the First Time in History
    article image Alex Dovbnya
    Opinions
    Dec 1, 2024 - 19:00
    XRP Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Wiki Finance Expo Hong Kong 2025 is Coming on March 27
    CoinEx Charity Deploys Third Starlink Unit in the Philippines
    LBank Interview with Murad Mahmudov: Why Memecoins Will Dominate 2025
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    XRP Bears Crushed as Bulls Claim 567% Liquidation Advantage
    Bitcoin May Face Investor Shift Toward Gold in 2025, Mike McGlone Warns
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Burn Rate Makes Epic Comeback, But There's a Catch
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD