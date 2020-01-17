First Consensus Node Operator Joins Neo3 Preview1 TestNet

PoS-based staking platform Everstake becomes a new consensus node operator on the the Neo3 Preview1 TestNet

Kiev-based staking startup Everstake has been chosen as a new consensus operator for the Neo3 Preview1 TestNet. This kickstarts the decentralization process of the testnet.

“Our team is ready to take on this endeavor, providing our technical knowledge as well as efforts to fuel and support the Neo3 Preview1 TestNet in many ways," said Everstake founder Sergii Vasylchuk.

The NEO Foundation, the non-profit organization that supports the ecosystem of the "Chinese Ethereum," no longer has any control over consensus nodes on the Neo2 TestNet.

NEO3 Preview1 marks the first stage of transitioning from NEO 2 to NEO 3, which has been in development since Q4 2018.