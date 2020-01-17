BTC
First Consensus Node Operator Joins Neo3 Preview1 TestNet

📰 News
  Alex Dovbnya
    📰 News

    PoS-based staking platform Everstake becomes a new consensus node operator on the the Neo3 Preview1 TestNet

First Consensus Node Operator Joins Neo3 Preview1 TestNet
Cover image via u.today

Kiev-based staking startup Everstake has been chosen as a new consensus operator for the Neo3 Preview1 TestNet. This kickstarts the decentralization process of the testnet.     

“Our team is ready to take on this endeavor, providing our technical knowledge as well as efforts to fuel and support the Neo3 Preview1 TestNet in many ways," said Everstake founder Sergii Vasylchuk.   

The NEO Foundation, the non-profit organization that supports the ecosystem of the "Chinese Ethereum," no longer has any control over consensus nodes on the Neo2 TestNet.   

NEO3 Preview1 marks the first stage of transitioning from NEO 2 to NEO 3, which has been in development since Q4 2018.  

#NEO News #PoS (Proof of Stake)

About the author

Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets.

