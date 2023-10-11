First AI-Centered Decentralized Computing Network Announced by io.net

Despite still being in its infancy, a new product by io.net is going to amass one million GPUs from independent vendors from all over the globe. The platform is on its way to becoming a first-ever truly decentralized cloud network for the AI era.

First AI-focused computation network announced by io.net

The first-ever global decentralized computation network io.net announces its goal to create a Decentralized Physical Infrastructure Network (DePIN) for artificial intelligence applications. It will rely on a fully peer-to-peer decentralized ecosystem of over one million geographically distributed GPUs.

AI is becoming prohibitively expensive.



The cost of training machine learning models continues to soar, increasing an average of 3,100% per year.



And while the cost of training is expensive, actually running these models is often much worse. According to @nvidia CEO, Jensen… pic.twitter.com/IYsX53qmvf — io.net (@ionet_official) October 11, 2023

The euphoria around various mainstream AI products — starting from OpenAI's ChatGPT chat bot — has made GPU power an increasingly scarce resource. Demand for GPUs is increasing by 1,000% every 18 months, while the cost of training large-scale AI models has risen by around 3,100% per year.

This, in turn, results in the lower resource-efficiency of cloud services, stifling innovation and forcing AI start-ups to adjust their development roadmaps.

io.net is going to address these challenges by putting GPUs all over the world to use. Its solution will unlock one-click deployment of massive GPU clusters that can support intense machine learning workloads and be operational in just 90 seconds.

Ahmad Shadid, founder and CEO of io.net, stressed the importance of solutions of this type for the upcoming phases of AI disruption:

AI is one step away from starting the Fourth Industrial Revolution but current GPU providers can’t support the scale and speed of innovation. io.net will be able to connect one million GPUs distributed across the globe in under 90 seconds, giving AI startups access to essential processing power on demand.

As covered by U.Today previously, AI cryptocurrencies are yet again in the spotlight for cryptocurrency investors and traders.

New dawn for idle GPUs

Through making GPU computation accessible, flexible and readily available, io.net will challenge traditional players like AWS, GCP and Azure.

Also, it is set to benefit from the pessimism of miners: as more and more currencies are moving toward proof-of-stake (PoS), mining on GPUs becomes unprofitable. For large computation networks with GPUs, the utilization rates barely exceed 12-18%.

Per the calculations of its team, in readjusting their farms for GPU provision, io.net contributors can make up to 1,500% more profit with less energy consumption compared to their competitors involved in PoW hash mining.