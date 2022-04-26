Filecoin (FIL) Joins Dogecoin Among Most Wanted Crypto Assets by BSC Whales

News
Tue, 04/26/2022 - 15:12
article image
Yuri Molchan
FIL has entered the list of top purchased cryptocurrencies by BNB Chain whales and now holds there along with Dogecoin
Filecoin (FIL) Joins Dogecoin Among Most Wanted Crypto Assets by BSC Whales
Cover image via stock.adobe.com

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News
Contents

Filecoin (FIL) has joined DOGE on the list of the top 10 purchased digital currencies over the past 24 hours, according to a recent tweet by WhaleStats.

FIL is one of the coins BNB Chain whales are after

Along with Dogecoin, which became one of the most-purchased coins on Monday after the news came out about Twitter being poised to accept Elon Musk's offer to buy the company at $54.2 per share and make it private, Filecoin, ranked 36th on CoinMarketCap, is also on this list.

Despite being popular with BSC whales, the coin is demonstrating a slight decline of 1.3%, trading at $17.94.

Related
Scaramucci's SkyBridge to Add Bitcoin to Its 401(k) Pension Scheme, Following Fidelity's Example

DOGE among whales' biggest holdings

As per the WhaleStats page that tracks data related to the 100 biggest wallets on the BNB Chain, DOGE holds fifth place of the whales' biggest crypto holding.

These 100 largest investors own $46,289,621 worth of Dogecoin, which is 4.62% of their comprised portfolio.

The first four places on the scale are held by WBTC, AVAX, TUSD and USDC stablecoins. MATIC, DOT and ADA are at the bottom of this list.

Dogecoin soars by 32% fueled by Twitter news

Since April 25, when news spread of Elon Musk acquiring Twitter, the original meme crypto began rising and added over 20%. When the deal was confirmed to happen, DOGE continued to ascend, showing a staggering 32.16% rise earlier today.

The token even returned to the top 10 list of cryptocurrencies by the size of market capitalization. By now, it has been pushed to the end of it, holding 10th place.

The price of DOGE by now has begun to bounce back, losing 8.31% and changing hands at $0.1509, falling from $0.1646.

#Dogecoin News #Elon Musk #Cryptocurrency Whales
article image
About the author
Yuri Molchan

Yuri is a crypto journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. ‘Hodls’ major cryptocurrencies and has written for multiple crypto media outlets. 

His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.

Currently Yuri is a news writer at U.Today and can be contacted at yuri.molchan@u.today.

related image Dogecoin Erases Elon Musk-Driven Gains
04/26/2022 - 20:00
Dogecoin Erases Elon Musk-Driven Gains
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image Ripple Is Operating as if It Has Already Lost, Says CEO Brad Garlinghouse
04/26/2022 - 18:50
Ripple Is Operating as if It Has Already Lost, Says CEO Brad Garlinghouse
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image BTC, ADA and BNB Price Analysis for April 26
04/26/2022 - 17:07
BTC, ADA and BNB Price Analysis for April 26
Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk