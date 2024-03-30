Advertisement
    Fidelity's Jurrien Timmer Important Market Insights: What About Crypto?

    Arman Shirinyan
    Is cryptocurrency market affected by larger supercycles?
    Sat, 30/03/2024 - 10:00
    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Big companies have had a great run, with their prices going up a lot for quite some time. According to Fidelity's analyst, we might be reaching the end of a winning streak. This idea comes from something called the CAPE model, which tries to guess future stock returns based on past company earnings.

    The model says that the good times in the stock market, with high returns, may slow down to just 2.6% by the year 2034. If that is true, it means the big rise in stock prices might be cooling down.

    Now, people like Jurrien Timmer at Fidelity also look at other ways to think about this, bringing up dividends or stock buybacks. In the U.S., companies are giving back 72% of their earnings, which is a lot compared to other places.

    But the question is, what does this mean for Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies?

    Bitcoin is often seen as different from regular stocks. It does not rely on company earnings or the same business stuff. But it can still feel the effects when big market changes happen. If people get less money from stocks, they might look for other places to invest, like Bitcoin. Or, if they are worried about the stock market slowing down, they might want to put their money in something that does not follow the same rules, which could be good for Bitcoin.

    On the other hand, if the stock market does go down, people will avoid risks. Bitcoin can be pretty wild when it comes to prices going up and down, which might scare off some investors.

    Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

    Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

