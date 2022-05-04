Fat Pig Signals Service Starts Broadcasting U.Today Content in Newsfeed

One of the most reputable trading signals services, Fat Pig Signals, now displays U.Today newsfeed

According to a joint official announcement by U.Today and Fat Pig Signals , a veteran crypto trading signals provider, the two teams have entered into a long-term partnership.

With this partnership scored, Fat Pig Signals starts broadcasting hand-picked U.Today articles and stories in its news module.

Subscribers to Fat Pig Signals are now able to read all market news on Bitcoin and altcoins, price forecasts, reviews and how-tos, guides and press releases from the best in Web3 and the blockchain industry.

This collaboration is set to empower Fat Pig Signals’ clients with reliable information necessary for building a successful portfolio management strategy.

Supporting traders with market expertise: What is Fat Pig Signals?

Representatives of both U.Today and Fat Pig Signals are thrilled by the opportunities their collaboration will unlock for the global community of crypto traders and investors.

Fat Pig Signals has established itself as a highly reputable trading signals service. Based on sophisticated automated analysis instruments, it posts “buy” and “sell” signals for Bitcoin (BTC) and the largest altcoins.

With plans for 3, 6, or 12 months. Fat Pig Signals is one of the most popular crypto research services on the market. You can check out their pricing at https://www.fatpigsignals.com

Besides trading signals, Fat Pig Signals publishes portfolio research and yield farming recommendations for decentralized finance (DeFi) professionals and newbies. With such information, a trader is able to build a sustainable and risk-free farming strategy.