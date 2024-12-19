Advertisement
    exSat Announces $5 Million Developer Incentive Program

    article image
    Dan Burgin
    Program will kick off with Ideathon in January 2025
    Thu, 19/12/2024 - 14:14
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    exSat, a Bitcoin scaling solution provider, has announced a $5 million developer incentive program aimed at driving innovation and transformative applications within the Bitcoin ecosystem. 

    The initiative will roll out in 2025, starting with an Ideathon in January and culminating in a showcase at the Bitcoin 2025 conference in Las Vegas.

    The Ideathon invites developers, entrepreneurs and visionaries to present groundbreaking ideas that tackle Bitcoin scalability, improve interoperability or introduce real-world applications. 

    Winners of the Ideathon will be invited to participate in future exSat hackathons and pitch competitions, competing for spots in the exSat Launchpad and potential funding to bring their projects to fruition.

    “This is a call to action for developers to unlock Bitcoin’s possibilities,” said Yves La Rose, Founder of exSat. “By supporting their work through our competitions and launchpad, we’re not just offering resources—we’re creating a pathway for these ideas to be realized and shared with the world at Bitcoin 2025 in Las Vegas.”

    The year-long initiative will peak at Bitcoin 2025, where top projects will demo their work to a global audience. 

    About the author
    article image
    Dan Burgin

    Dan is a news editor and writer with 12 years of experience in finance and emerging technologies, with a strong focus on crypto. Covering a broad spectrum of topics, from fintech startups to AI, he provides an in-depth overview of the current state of the crypto market, along with insights into its potential for future disruption.

