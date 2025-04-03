Advertisement
    ExoraPad (EXP) Presale Surpasses New Raise Milestone, Set To Launch V1.0 of Its AI-Powered Analytics Dashboard and LaunchPad

    By Guest Author
    Thu, 3/04/2025 - 17:00
    ExoraPad (EXP) presale celebrates major accomplishments
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    ExoraPad, an AI-driven analytics launchpad built exclusively on the XRP Ledger, surpasses an impressive milestone, have been instrumental and part of projects building and onboarding new entrants to the XRP DeFi ecosystem.

    XRP owners are racing to secure their positions as anticipation grows around ExoraPad's platform, which is set to transform the XRP ecosystem.

    ExoraPad (EXP) redefining XRP's DeFi with cutting-edge AI analytics

    ExoraPad isn't just another blockchain project; it's a comprehensive platform uniquely designed to leverage artificial intelligence and sophisticated analytics, meticulously vetting and launching only premium Web3, Real World Assets (RWAs) and Decentralized Physical Infrastructure Networks (DePIN) projects. 

    This strategic positioning has captivated savvy investors, resulting in exponential presale participation.

    V1.0 AI analytics dashboard and launchpad demo set for Q2 2025

    One major catalyst driving investor excitement is the upcoming release of ExoraPad’s V1.0 AI-powered analytics dashboard and launchpad. Scheduled for unveiling in Q2 2025.

    This Prototype release promises an unparalleled user experience, seamlessly integrating AI capabilities to streamline investment processes, enhance decision-making, and bolster overall security for investors and project developers alike.

    The upcoming release marks a major step towards making ExoraPad the central hub for top tier DeFi investments on the XRP Ledger.

    With a limited supply of 100 million tokens, ExoraPad’s native EXP token offers unmatched incentives for holders.

    It includes exclusive opportunities to invest early in AI-vetted high-potential blockchain projects, to generate significant passive income by staking EXP, earning attractive annual yields, and to benefit directly from platform revenues, as ExoraPad redistributes fees generated from launchpad activities back to token holders and regularly conducts token buybacks to bolster token value.

    The ExoraPad team remains fully committed to transparency and investor safety, with ongoing rigorous token audits by leading blockchain security firms currently in progress. 

    Having successfully reached its presale softcap, ExoraPad is now on a clear path towards rapid growth, supported by strong community backing.

    With only days remaining in the presale, investor urgency is intensifying. Early participants stand to gain significantly as EXP tokens are set to list on decentralized exchanges at a 25% premium immediately following the presale’s conclusion.

    Join the presale now and secure your share of XRP’s future.

    Participate Now: https://exorapad.com/presale

    Stay Updated:

