Ex-Binance Boss CZ Makes Important Community Statement: Details

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Advertisement

Changpeng Zhao, cofounder and former chief executive at the Binance crypto trading heavyweight, frequently known to the crypto community as CZ, has taken to his X account to address his followers with an important statement.

This message comes after a tweet published by CZ about the BNB Chain and meme coins earlier today, which he later removed.

"Can't tweet anymore": CZ

In a joking manner, CZ shared a regret that people on the X platform “over-interpret” his tweets and add meaning to them that he never intended: “Any random mention of anything gets a few extra meanings attached to it.”

“Can't tweet anymore,” CZ wrote in his post, ending it with a “face of tears of joy” emoji.

Advertisement

Can't tweet anymore. People over-interpret my tweets. Any random mention of anything gets a few extra meanings attached to it. 😂 — CZ 🔶 BNB (@cz_binance) February 14, 2025

Earlier today, he published a tweet that he felt driven to remove later on. In that X post, CZ said that when people say they love memes, they in reality are in search of a quick buck to make on crypto. Therefore, they expect crypto influencers to recommend to them which coin to buy. CZ said that he would never do so since he does not know “how to do it.”

He also mentioned that the meme coin system on the Binance Smart Chain (also known as BNB Chain) was “immature.” However, he admitted that there is high demand now for meme coins on the BSC, so the teams that make them will “improve things.”

CZ labeled that tweet “The unpopular opinion thread,” but chose to delete it later on.

CZ speaks out on meme coins

In a comment to another tweet he published earlier today, CZ responded to an X user who supported a tweet in which he said that he did not want to launch a personal meme coin over lack of experience.

The X user said that “meme coins are time bombs,” and almost all of them scam investors in the end. “Memes are not community driven, they're greed driven,” the commentator said. Basically, they defended CZ against critics who said that Zhao did not stop at anything to bring more activity to the BNB Chain.

I fully agree with this. 👍 — CZ 🔶 BNB (@cz_binance) February 13, 2025

The X user pointed out that before the Binance Smart Chain was rebranded as the BNB Chain, “BSC was exactly all the rugs and scams, at one point it was unbearable.” CZ said that he completely agreed with that take.