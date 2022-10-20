Ethereum Seeing Waning Address Activity

Thu, 10/20/2022 - 20:34
article image
Alex Dovbnya
Ethereum's post-Merge performance remains disappointing when it comes to numerous metrics
Ethereum Seeing Waning Address Activity
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

According to data provided by Santiment, Ethereums active addresses have plunged to a four-month low.

ETH
Image by @santimentfeed

This comes a little more than a month after the second-largest blockchain transitioned to the proof-of-stake consensus algorithm. This suggests that the hype surrounding the much-anticipated upgrade hasn't materialized just yet.  

On Monday, Ethereum recorded less than 400,000 addresses on the network, which is the lowest level since June 26. 

In the meantime, the price of the ETH token has now slipped below the $1,300 level.      

In late July, Ethereum recorded a massive spike in active addresses, but it wasn't related to adoption metrics.      

#Ethereum News
article image
About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

related image Bitcoin’s Volatility Drops Below That of S&P500 Index
10/20/2022 - 17:41
Bitcoin’s Volatility Drops Below That of S&P500 Index
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image Cardano Records 280% Spike in NFT Volumes Within Week: Details
10/20/2022 - 16:09
Cardano Records 280% Spike in NFT Volumes Within Week: Details
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
related image Here's What Ethereum Whales Purchase Massively To Protect From Bear Market
10/20/2022 - 15:36
Here's What Ethereum Whales Purchase Massively To Protect From Bear Market
Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev