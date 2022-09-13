EthereumPoW (ETHW) Finally Releases Mainnet Launch Plan

EthereumPoW (ETHW) is set to launch in mainnet 24 hours after The Merge activation

EthereumPoW (ETHW), a proof-of-work version of Ethereum (ETH), is a community-driven initiative of independent software developers and miners helmed by industry veteran Chandler Guo. Today, it finally revealed how it would launch in mainnet.

EthereumPoW (ETHW) mainnet plan finally announced

EthereumPoW (ETHW) core contributors published a thread with a detailed plan of the mainnet activation of its mechanisms. Per this roadmap, EthereumPoW (ETHW) will go live 24 hours after The Merge.

The full stack of documentation for the mainnet - including the final code, binaries, configuration files, node information, RPC data and network explorer - will be announced one hour before the release.

EthereumPoW (ETHW) will be activated on the 2,049th block epoch after The Merge is live. That is why its block height will always be that of The Merge + 2,048.

Its initial mining difficulty is estimated to be around 220 T, while the hashrate will be over 15 THashes per second. Also, the full node data of ETHW is now available in the project's GitHub.

Seasoned ETC contributor slams ETHW release plan, here's why

Igor Artamonov, founder and lead of Emerald platform and Ethereum Classic (ETC) veteran, criticized the way EthereumPoW (ETHW) contributors are preparing for its release.

He noticed that ETHW core team members had a lot of time to release infrastructure and documentation. Instead, they decided to roll it out in a rush right before the mainnet launch takes place.

Also, he opines that EthereumPoW (ETHW) would better be launched before The Merge, not after it. Finally, the team failed to bring "real developers" to the project. That is why Mr. Artamonov is not optimistic about ETHW's prospects:

I guess they will launch something. But they don't know what they do and how to run it properly. It may work for a short period, but unless someone more professional joins, it will collapse soon. So far, it's a great opportunity missed because of poor execution.

As covered by U.Today previously, EthereumPoW (ETHW) is set to run as a parallel chain to post-Merge Ethereum (ETH) on proof of stake.