Ethereum has caught up with Bitcoin, hitting yet another all-time high

As everyone and his uncle is busy discussing Tesla's $1.5 billion Bitcoin bet, Ethereum quietly touched a new all-time high of $1,775 at 4:09 p.m UTC on the Binance exchange.

Image by tradingview.com

Earlier today, Bitcoin logged a new lifetime peak of $44,889 on the Bitstamp exchange on the big Tesla news.