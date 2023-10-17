Ethereum Layer 2 zkEVM Solution Goes Live on Mainnet

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Scroll, one of the most important Ethereum zkEVM networks, has announced the official launch of its mainnet, Wu Blockchain reported.

In a new tweet, Scroll, a zkEVM-based zkRollup on Ethereum that enables native compatibility for existing Ethereum applications and tools, excitedly announced the launch of its mainnet after more than two years of building.

Scroll is an EVM-equivalent Layer-2 scaling solution for Ethereum that utilizes ZK technology, enabling faster and more efficient transactions while maintaining the security of the Ethereum blockchain.

Scroll was founded in 2021 by some Ethereum enthusiasts and open-source contributors to scale Ethereum through zero-knowledge cryptography.

With security being a top priority, Scroll was battle-tested over three consecutive testnets, which included a rigorous auditing period.

The Scroll team stated that in uncovering potential vulnerabilities during the testing period, it operated both blue and red security teams dedicated to this. Four security audit firms were also engaged for comprehensive external audits.

In the period of testing, Scroll stated it processed more than 450,000 smart contract deployments, 90 million total transactions, an average of 305,000 transactions per day, produced over 9 million blocks and generated over 280,000 ZK proofs.

As reported by Wu Blockchain, Scroll's mainnet will first focus on onboarding infrastructure providers, stating that its next milestone, per its roadmap, is to build a decentralized proof network and a decentralized sequencer.