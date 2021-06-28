PointPay
PointPay

Ethereum Is Back Above $2,000 After Red Weekend

News
Mon, 06/28/2021 - 09:41
article image
Yuri Molchan
Vitalik Buterin’s ETH is now back above the $2,000 level
Ethereum Is Back Above $2,000 After Red Weekend
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

The second largest cryptocurrency ETH has now recaptured the $2,000 price mark and at the time of writing it is changing hands at $2,056, as per the data provided by CoinMarketCap.

Over the past twenty-four hours, ETH is showing a rise by 11.27 percent.

On Friday, June 25, Ethereum dived below this support line and spent the weekend trading below it with $1,730 being the lowest level hit over Saturday and Sunday.

8333_0
Image via CoinMarketCap

Related
5.9 Million ETH Locked in ETH 2.0 Contract, Totalling 5.08% of Ethereum Supply

On Saturday, U.Today reported that as validators kept depositing their ETH to the Ethereum 2.0 contract the TVL locked constituted 5.08 percent of the overall ETH supply on that day.

@u.today

Vitalik Buterin’s ##ETH is now back above the $2,000 level ##crypto ##cryptonews ##Ethereum ##cryptocurrency ##Ether

♬ original sound - U.Today
#Ethereum News
article image
About the author
Yuri Molchan

Yuri is a crypto journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. ‘Hodls’ major cryptocurrencies and has written for multiple crypto media outlets. 

His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.

Currently Yuri is a news writer at U.Today and can be contacted at yuri.molchan@u.today.

article image Grayscale Sees Growing Inflows in Its Altcoin Trusts, Now Holding $31.2 Billion in Crypto
07/01/2021 - 12:17

Grayscale Sees Growing Inflows in Its Altcoin Trusts, Now Holding $31.2 Billion in Crypto
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
article image Tron (TRX) Blockchain Starts Supporting Major Tether Rival USDC
07/01/2021 - 11:45

Tron (TRX) Blockchain Starts Supporting Major Tether Rival USDC
Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov
article image Bitcoin's 'Great Hash-Power Migration' May Continue - Glassnode
07/01/2021 - 11:34

Bitcoin's 'Great Hash-Power Migration' May Continue - Glassnode
Alihuseyn Gulu-ZadaAlihuseyn Gulu-Zada