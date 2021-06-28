Ethereum Is Back Above $2,000 After Red Weekend

Vitalik Buterin’s ETH is now back above the $2,000 level

The second largest cryptocurrency ETH has now recaptured the $2,000 price mark and at the time of writing it is changing hands at $2,056, as per the data provided by CoinMarketCap.

Over the past twenty-four hours, ETH is showing a rise by 11.27 percent.

I’m enjoying this bounce on #Ethereum a lot.



Both the $BTC and $USD pair showing strength. — Michaël van de Poppe (@CryptoMichNL) June 28, 2021

On Friday, June 25, Ethereum dived below this support line and spent the weekend trading below it with $1,730 being the lowest level hit over Saturday and Sunday.

Image via CoinMarketCap

On Saturday, U.Today reported that as validators kept depositing their ETH to the Ethereum 2.0 contract the TVL locked constituted 5.08 percent of the overall ETH supply on that day.