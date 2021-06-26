5.9 Million ETH Locked in ETH 2.0 Contract, Totalling 5.08% of Ethereum Supply

TVL of crypto in the ETH 2.0 contract has hit an all-time high of 5.08% of the total Ethereum supply

According to the recent tweet by @eth2validators Twitter user, today, on June 26, the total amount of ETH deposited to the Ethereum 2.0 contract has surged to an all-time high of 5,917,314 ETH.

That’s an equivalent of $10,267,013,175 at the current ETH exchange rate to the USD and 5.08 percent of the total Ethereum offer.

The number of active validators on the ETH 2.0 zero phase is currently 175,862 with 8,161 more in the queue.

Image via Twitter

Users keep depositing their Ethereum coins to the ETH 2.0 contract to become validators as soon as the ETH 2.0 upgrade is implemented and the second biggest blockchain network switches to the Proof-of-Stake protocol, ditching the Proof-of-Work one.

At the time of writing, ETH is trading at $1,749, as per the data provided by CoinMarketCap. The second largest crypto dived below the $2,000 support on June 21 and that mark has now turned into resistance.

ETH has been testing it a few times since then but has been unable to fix above it.

Today’s $1,749 is close to the price range ETH traded in March this year before rallying to the $4,362 all-time high on May 12.