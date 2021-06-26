PointPay
PointPay

5.9 Million ETH Locked in ETH 2.0 Contract, Totalling 5.08% of Ethereum Supply

News
Sat, 06/26/2021 - 09:50
Yuri Molchan
TVL of crypto in the ETH 2.0 contract has hit an all-time high of 5.08% of the total Ethereum supply
According to the recent tweet by @eth2validators Twitter user, today, on June 26, the total amount of ETH deposited to the Ethereum 2.0 contract has surged to an all-time high of 5,917,314 ETH.

That’s an equivalent of $10,267,013,175 at the current ETH exchange rate to the USD and 5.08 percent of the total Ethereum offer.

The number of active validators on the ETH 2.0 zero phase is currently 175,862 with 8,161 more in the queue.

Users keep depositing their Ethereum coins to the ETH 2.0 contract to become validators as soon as the ETH 2.0 upgrade is implemented and the second biggest blockchain network switches to the Proof-of-Stake protocol, ditching the Proof-of-Work one.

At the time of writing, ETH is trading at $1,749, as per the data provided by CoinMarketCap. The second largest crypto dived below the $2,000 support on June 21 and that mark has now turned into resistance.

ETH has been testing it a few times since then but has been unable to fix above it.

Today’s $1,749 is close to the price range ETH traded in March this year before rallying to the $4,362 all-time high on May 12.

About the author
Yuri Molchan

Yuri is a crypto journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. ‘Hodls’ major cryptocurrencies and has written for multiple crypto media outlets. 

His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.

Currently Yuri is a news writer at U.Today and can be contacted at yuri.molchan@u.today.

