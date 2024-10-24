Advertisement
    Ethereum ICO Whale Returns With 3,000 ETH Sell-off

    article image
    Godfrey Benjamin
    Ethereum ICO whales continue to offload their stash
    Thu, 24/10/2024 - 12:18
    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    The market might be in sell-off mode, but top market whales are finding a way to cash in on already accrued gains. As shared by crypto analytics platform Lookonchain, an Ethereum ICO participant has initiated a new sell-off transfer, adding to the broader market sell-off pressure.

    Ethereum ICO whales taking profit

    Per the Lookonchain data, the Ethereum ICO participant transferred 3,000 ETH worth approximately $7.64 million a few hours ago. The analytics platform highlighted that this whale last made a sale on July 1. At that time, 7,000 ETH, valued at approximately $24.28 million, was offloaded. 

    While related ETH whale action is not uncommon, this sell-off from the whale at the time saw the price of Ethereum drop by 15%. The same trend has emerged with this current sell-off. The price of Ethereum is currently down by 2.15% to $2,527.44. 

    One challenging reality is that this Ethereum ICO whale still has a significantly larger amount of ETH to dispose of. It is worth noting that the whale received a total of 254,908 ETH during the ICO. This total stash had a value of $79,000 at the time, but in today’s valuation, it is worth over $646 million.

    After the 3,000 ETH offload, the whale still has 37,070 ETH to sell off, valued at $93.8 million.

    Ethereum spotlight brighter

    Ethereum is facing considerable pressure, fueled in part by related whale sell-offs. The digital currency led the overall crypto market liquidation over the past 24 hours, even above Bitcoin (BTC).

    Despite growing competition from its associated layer-2 scaling solutions, Ethereum has managed to keep up its growth pace. ETH developers have been introducing unique upgrades across the board to fuel enhanced usability.

    One of the latest enhancements rests on the Ethereum gas fee, which has dropped consistently up to four times recently. With plans to implement The Scourge and The Verge, Vitalik Buterin has set a crucial to do list for innovators within the ecosystem.

    #Ethereum
    About the author
    article image
    Godfrey Benjamin

    Godfrey Benjamin is an experienced crypto journalist whose main goal is to educate everyone around him about the prospects of Web 3.0. His love for crypto was birthed when, as a former banker, he discovered the obvious advantages of decentralized money over traditional payments. With his vast experience covering various aspects of Web3, Godfrey's articles has been featured on Blockchain.news, Cryptonews and Coingape, among others.

