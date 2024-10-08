Advertisement
    Major ETH Whale Is Not Done Selling

    Alex Dovbnya
    An Ethereum ICO participant continues their relentless ETH selling spree
    Tue, 8/10/2024 - 8:40
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    According to data provided by cryptocurrency analytics platform Lookonchain, an Ethereum (ETH) initial coin offering participant recently liquidated $12.2 million worth of ETH.  

    Since late September, the whale has already liquidated 45,000 ETH. Despite going on such a massive selling spree, the gargantuan whale continues to hold a staggering $230 million worth of ETH. 

    The whale initially emerged from hibernation in late September after two years of inactivity. 

    The ICO participant initially received a whopping 500,000 ETH at the genesis stage. Back then, close to 72 million tokens were distributed to those who contributed to the project.

    In other news, a wallet linked to the Ethereum Foundation recently deposited 2,500 ETH (roughly $6 million) to the Bitstamp exchange 20 minutes ago. The wallet initially received more than 51,000 ETH tokens from the foundation back in 2015. 

    Alex Dovbnya

    Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

