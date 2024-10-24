Advertisement
AD

    Ethereum (ETH) Gas Cost to Plummet by Four Times: Vitalik Buterin's Unexpected Statement

    Advertisement
    article image
    Arman Shirinyan
    Ethereum gas cost will be plummeting, suggests Vitalik Buterin
    Thu, 24/10/2024 - 8:38
    Ethereum (ETH) Gas Cost to Plummet by Four Times: Vitalik Buterin's Unexpected Statement
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    High gas prices have historically been a problem for Ethereum during times of high demand. These charges, which are a result of network congestion, have been an ongoing issue. In response, Ethereum cofounder Vitalik Buterin is putting forward a number of changes to increase productivity and better control transaction fees

    Advertisement

    He proposed a number of significant adjustments with an emphasis on lowering gas costs for different Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) opcodes. Buterin wants to reduce the gas costs for EVM opcodes that are currently in the 2-5 range to 1, and those in the 6-10 range to 2. 

    Article image
    ETH/USDT Chart by TradingView

    This action would increase the overall throughput (TPS) by making smart contract execution more economical and effective.

    HOT Stories
    Ethereum Keeps Plunging Against Bitcoin
    Tesla Confirms It Still Holds Bitcoin
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Very Close to Failure, XRP Returns to July Level: What to Expect, Bitcoin (BTC) Has to Avoid Falling Below This Level
    XRP ETF Is "Just Inevitable," Ripple CEO Says

    Buterin also proposed a reduction in log gas costs by fourfold. Logs that hold transaction data frequently raise gas prices. The network can process transactions more quickly and effectively without overtaxing users with excessive fees if this is cut in half.

    Advertisement

    In addition, Buterin proposed a precompile gas cost reduction. Precompiled contracts that manage particular cryptographic operations will have lower expenses. 

    Related
    Tesla Confirms It Still Holds Bitcoin
    Thu, 10/24/2024 - 05:19
    Tesla Confirms It Still Holds Bitcoin
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya

    Buterin did, however, note that Ethereum may make an exception for precompiled contracts. These changes might increase Ethereum's transaction processing speed by one to five times without affecting any critical worst-case metrics like calldata size or input/output (IO) operations. Since Ethereum's gas fees are currently quite low, now is the ideal time to put these optimizations into practice. On-chain data indicates that while burn rates are still strong, with over 513,000 ETH burned annually, the supply growth rate for Ethereum is still positive at +0.37% annually. 

    The yearly network issuance is approximately 957,000 ETH. Ethereum could support decentralized finance (DeFi) applications more effectively, manage larger transaction volumes and enhance the user experience by increasing gas efficiency. These adjustments are part of Ethereum's continuous endeavor to grow and maintain its position as a top blockchain platform.

    #Ethereum
    About the author
    article image
    Arman Shirinyan

    Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

    Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Oct 24, 2024 - 7:52
    Ethereum Keeps Plunging Against Bitcoin
    News
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
    Title news
    News
    Oct 24, 2024 - 5:19
    Tesla Confirms It Still Holds Bitcoin
    News
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement

    Recommended articles

    GuidesEthereum (ETH)
    Oct 19, 2024 - 12:00
    What is Pectra Upgrade on Ethereum: Guide
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    News
    Oct 15, 2024 - 7:14
    Crypto Media Data Updated by SimilarWeb: Top 30 Bleeding
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Oct 12, 2024 - 10:45
    DOGE to Moon? What to Expect From Dogecoin Price This Week
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Oct 12, 2024 - 10:20
    Why Hasn't Uptober Arrived Yet?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Sep 28, 2024 - 10:07
    October Crypto Rally Is Probably Imminent, Here's Why
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Your Best Allies for Your Academic Work
    Zyfi Announces the Launch of Their Public Sale for All Native Account Abstraction Believers
    As Zebu Live Concludes, Steven Bartlett and Dr Lisa Cameron MP Call for Action To Make the UK a Global Web3 Innovation Hub
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Ethereum (ETH) Gas Cost to Plummet by Four Times: Vitalik Buterin's Unexpected Statement
    Ethereum Keeps Plunging Against Bitcoin
    Tesla Confirms It Still Holds Bitcoin
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD