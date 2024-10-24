Ethereum (ETH) Gas Cost to Plummet by Four Times: Vitalik Buterin's Unexpected Statement

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

High gas prices have historically been a problem for Ethereum during times of high demand. These charges, which are a result of network congestion, have been an ongoing issue. In response, Ethereum cofounder Vitalik Buterin is putting forward a number of changes to increase productivity and better control transaction fees.

Advertisement

He proposed a number of significant adjustments with an emphasis on lowering gas costs for different Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) opcodes. Buterin wants to reduce the gas costs for EVM opcodes that are currently in the 2-5 range to 1, and those in the 6-10 range to 2.

This action would increase the overall throughput (TPS) by making smart contract execution more economical and effective.

Buterin also proposed a reduction in log gas costs by fourfold. Logs that hold transaction data frequently raise gas prices. The network can process transactions more quickly and effectively without overtaxing users with excessive fees if this is cut in half.

Advertisement

In addition, Buterin proposed a precompile gas cost reduction. Precompiled contracts that manage particular cryptographic operations will have lower expenses.

Buterin did, however, note that Ethereum may make an exception for precompiled contracts. These changes might increase Ethereum's transaction processing speed by one to five times without affecting any critical worst-case metrics like calldata size or input/output (IO) operations. Since Ethereum's gas fees are currently quite low, now is the ideal time to put these optimizations into practice. On-chain data indicates that while burn rates are still strong, with over 513,000 ETH burned annually, the supply growth rate for Ethereum is still positive at +0.37% annually.

The yearly network issuance is approximately 957,000 ETH. Ethereum could support decentralized finance (DeFi) applications more effectively, manage larger transaction volumes and enhance the user experience by increasing gas efficiency. These adjustments are part of Ethereum's continuous endeavor to grow and maintain its position as a top blockchain platform.