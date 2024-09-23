    Mega Ethereum (ETH) Whale Returns With $9 Million Kraken Move

    Advertisement
    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    Mega Ethereum ICO whale just sent $9.12 million in ETH to Kraken after two years, locking in 838,000% profit
    Mon, 23/09/2024 - 9:08
    Mega Ethereum (ETH) Whale Returns With $9 Million Kraken Move
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    A participant in the Ethereum ICO has caught the market offguard by depositing 3,510 ETH, which is worth about $9.12 million, into Kraken. According to Lookonchain, this big move comes after the wallet was inactive for over two years.

    Advertisement

    Thus, the anonymous whale originally got an enormous 150,000 ETH, which they bought for just $46,500, during Ethereum's Genesis event amid initial coin offering. For instance, the value of this holding has now shot up to an estimated $389.7 million - a surge of over 838,064%.

    Related
    Massive 15,000 ETH Transfer by Diamond Hand Whale Stuns Kraken: Details
    Sun, 09/22/2024 - 15:45
    Massive 15,000 ETH Transfer by Diamond Hand Whale Stuns Kraken: Details
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide

    HOT Stories
    XRP Fails to Hold Above Key Level. Does It Matter?
    Will Bitcoin (BTC) $70,000 Attempt Fail? Massive XPR Triangle Breakthrough is Here, Ethereum (ETH) Bullish Dynamic is Fading
    Bitcoin ETF Options Won't Reduce Volatility, Bitwise Says
    Bitcoin to Rocket 518%? Veteran Trader Peter Brandt Says Yes

    Meanwhile, another big Ethereum-related deal went down, as Spot On Chain says that wallet "0x999," which is thought to be linked to Genesis Trading and its bankruptcy distribution, moved 5,000 ETH worth around $12.9 million to FalconX, another digital asset broker. 

    Advertisement

    This wallet still has a lot of ETH, about 162,000, which is currently worth over $423 million.

    Article image
    Source: Arkham Intelligence

    These moves by major Ethereum holders have the space wondering if there is going to be a lot of selling pressure on the market. 

    Common sense says that when large sums of cryptocurrency are deposited on exchanges, the intent is to sell, leveraging the liquidity available on such platforms.

    Ethereum (ETH) price outlook

    Article image
    ETH to USD by CoinMarketCap

    Despite this, the price of Ethereum has kept going up. ETH is currently up 2.4%, trading at around $2,642. 

    Interestingly, the price movement of Ethereum seems to be tracking that of Bitcoin, with periods of growth and decline, and not generating its own narrative with all these large dormant whales reappearances.

    #Ethereum #Ethereum News
    About the author
    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev

    Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

    Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

    He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Sep 23, 2024 - 8:28
    Shytoshi Kusama Shuts Down Hater With Epic Ryoshi Vision Message
    News
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
    Title news
    News
    Sep 23, 2024 - 7:56
    Bitcoin Is “Best Thing to Happen to Fed,” Schiff Says
    News
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement

    Recommended articles

    News
    Sep 23, 2024 - 9:08
    Mega Ethereum (ETH) Whale Returns With $9 Million Kraken Move
    EthereumEthereum News
    article image Gamza Khanzadaev
    News
    Sep 23, 2024 - 8:28
    Shytoshi Kusama Shuts Down Hater With Epic Ryoshi Vision Message
    Shytoshi KusamaRyoshi Shiba Inu (SHIB) News
    article image Yuri Molchan
    News
    Sep 23, 2024 - 7:56
    Bitcoin Is “Best Thing to Happen to Fed,” Schiff Says
    Bitcoin NewsPeter Schiff
    article image Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Sep 23, 2024 - 6:58
    SHIB Burns Skyrocket 772% as Price Is on Verge of Breakout
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) NewsToken BurnShibarium
    article image Yuri Molchan
    News
    Sep 23, 2024 - 6:00
    XRP Fails to Hold Above Key Level. Does It Matter?
    XRP Price Prediction
    article image Alex Dovbnya
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    TRON vs Ethereum: Justin Sun Teases Interest in Fighting Vitalik Buterin at Crypto Fight Night
    Stashes Announces Presale of $STSH Token with Multi-Chain Accessibility
    Catizen’s $CATI Token Lists on Multiple Exchanges
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Mega Ethereum (ETH) Whale Returns With $9 Million Kraken Move
    Shytoshi Kusama Shuts Down Hater With Epic Ryoshi Vision Message
    Bitcoin Is “Best Thing to Happen to Fed,” Schiff Says
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD