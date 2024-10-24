Advertisement
    Ethereum Keeps Plunging Against Bitcoin

    article image
    Alex Dovbnya
    Ethereum has hit its lowest level against Bitcoin since April 2021
    Thu, 24/10/2024 - 7:52
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    On Oct. 23, the ETH/BTC pair reached its lowest level since April 2021, plunging to just 0.0375 BTC. It has now fallen by 55% from its record high. 

    Market analyst Benjamin Cowen has predicted that 0.036 BTC could now be the next stop. 

    He expects the pair to reach the bottom of the ongoing multi-year downtrend in early 2025. 

    Chartist Aksel Kibar believes that the current downtrend could accelerate with more volatility. 

    Alex Thorn, head of research at crypto-focused financial services firm Galaxy Digital, has opined that 0.03 could still be "in play." 

    On Oct. 23, the Ethereum (ETH) price slipped lower amid reports that the Ethereum Foundation sold another batch of ETH tokens. 

    The second-largest cryptocurrency has been struggling to regain its mojo after the underwhelming performance of multiple spot ETFs in the US. 

    That said, co-founder Vitalik Buterin has recently shared some ambitious goals that are set to be achieved within Ethereum's roadmap. One of these goals is reaching 1,000 transactions per second as part of the "Surge" track

    About the author
    article image
    Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

