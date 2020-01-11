BTC
Ethereum (ETH) Will Switch To ETH 2.0: Stateless Clients Concept Officially Approved

0
🤷 Opinions
  Vladislav Sopov
    🤷 Opinions

    The procedure of switch between Ethereum 1.0 and Ethereum 2.0 remains the most exciting puzzle for the whole Ethereum community. Now its concept is approved officially!

Cover image via 123rf.com
Contents

In a recent Eth2.0 Implementation Call 31, Ethereum's lead developers agreed on a  switch between Ethereum (ETH) 1.0 and Ethereum (ETH) 2.0. Initially, this issue had not been on the agenda but the discussion started towards the end of the call.

Stateless Clients

The question of network status transition without sacrificing the security and consensus integrity is crucial to the Ethereum (ETH) 2.0 progress. It's obvious that during the interim period, both Ethereum (ETH) 1.0 and Ethereum (ETH) 2.0 rules should be followed by validators.

In December 2019, Vitalik Buterin of the Ethereum Foundation suggested that this could be achieved through the network of 'friendly validators'.

'Stateless Clients' procedure will allow validators to avoid downloading both ETH1 and ETH2 nodes. According to Mr Buterin, the second one can now be operated using machines with limited resources.

Right now we've worked hard to make the total eth2 state size under 1 GB so that you can do everything in RAM and so that the requirements can be lower than the eth1 system today.

As a result, the initial stage of Ethereum 2.0 will be launched without stateless miners and WebAssembly.

New Specifications Released

The new release of Ethereum 2.0 specifications (network operational rules) has also been delivered. This release (v 0.10.0) contains a deep and much-needed reorganization of files/directories.

 As explained by Danny Ryan, Ethereum (ETH) 2.0 team lead:

New release marks a stable target for Phase 0 for multi-client testnets and security reviews. 

Let's try to predict, when Ethereum (ETH) 2.0 will be shipped? Tell us in The Comments!

About the author

Vladislav Sopov

 Blockchain Analyst & Writer with scientific background. 5+ years in IT-analytics, 2+ years in blockhain. Worked in independent analysis (Crypto Briefing) as well as in start-ups (Swap.online, Monoreto, Attic Lab etc.)

Original U.Today article

BTC, BCH, BSV, EOS Price Prediction - Altcoins Have Overtaken Bitcoin. Is the Market Reviving?

0
📈 Price Predictions
  Denys Serhiichuk
    📈 Price Predictions

    Has the overall cryptocurrency market growth started?

Cover image via www.tradingview.com

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Although Bitcoin did not decide whether to move up or down, altcoins took this chance to show significant growth. Almost all the top coins outperformed BTC in terms of price growth.

Top 10 coins by Coinstats
Top 10 coins by Coinstats

Below are the key data of Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Bitcoin SV, and EOS.

Name

Ticker

Market Cap

Price 

Volume (24h)

Change (24h)

Bitcoin

BTC

$146 267 576 343

$8 056,92

$29 060 633 800

2.45%

Bitcoin Cash

BCH

$4 787 962 232

$262,83

$3 149 389 094

8.29%

Bitcoin SV

BSV

$2 854 122 412

$157,96

$2 241 822 967

25.97%

EOS

EOS

$2 814 563 318

$2,97

$2 981 085 025

7.93%

BTC/USD 

Despite the fact that the price of the leading crypto risen by only 2.58% over the last day, the growth over the weekend amounted to almost 10%.

BTC/USD chart by TradingView
BTC/USD chart by TradingView

Looking at the 4H chart, Bitcoin is facing a rollback after a sharp rise from the level of $6,850. Currently, it is trying to fix the area at $8,036 which corresponds to 78.6% according to Fibonacci retracement.

However, if the bears continue to push the rate deeper, the next stop will be $7,796 (61.8%). This point is supposed to be a reversal point of the short-term bullish trend. 

At press time, Bitcoin is trading at $8,026.

BCH/USD 

Bitcoin Cash has shown spectacular growth. The coin rate has rocketed by more than 40% since the beginning of 2020.

BCH/USD chart by TradingView
BCH/USD chart by TradingView

From a technical point of view, BCH has found a local high at $280, however, the current rise is not the end of a bearish trend. There is no accumulative volume, so it can be considered as a pump, rather than a trend reversal. In this case, the nearest price prediction is a correction to the closest support at the level of  $245.

At press time, Bitcoin Cash is trading at $263.33.

BSV/USD 

Bitcoin SV is the biggest gainer out of the top coins. The price has jumped over 25% over the previous day. The overall growth over the weekend has constituted more than 50%.

BSV/USD chart by TradingView
BSV/USD chart by TradingView

Bitcoin SV resembles Bitcoin Cash in terms of the trading patterns as its growth cannot also be considered as a start of the bullish trend. Applying the Fibonacci retracement, BSV is likely to face a correction to the level at $139 (61.8%). Such a scenario is about to happen in the nearest days.

At press time, Bitcoin SV is trading at $159.32.

EOS/USD 

EOS is also among the top gainers. The growth of the coin has made up 8.15% over the previous day.

EOS/USD chart by TradingView
EOS/USD chart by TradingView

According to the chart, the current growth looks more 'natural' than the price rise of Bitcoin SV and Bitcoin Cash as the trading volume index increases correspondently. The current growth may continue to $3.05 where the resistance of the Bollinger indicator is located. From that point, we can expect a drop to support at $2.90

At press time, EOS is trading at $3.006.

About the author

Denys Serhiichuk

With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and make predictions about top coins.
Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing & ICO Advisory, ATB Coin, and others.

Cameron Steele on Sat, 01/11/2020 - 16:26

Cameron Steele Sat, 01/11/2020 - 16:26 I believe one big factor that is not looked at.... Bitcoin is a gateway to buy other Alts on other exchanges. You can buy BTC, ETH, etc. on Coinbase instantly. This will get you in on a "ramp". Then BTC is tranferred to Kraken to buy ADA, for example. I beleive the ALT ramp is an echo of BTC buying. BTC traded into ALTS....
Point is don't trust the BTC ramp entirely as solely a BTC thing.
Point is don't trust the BTC ramp entirely as solely a BTC thing.
