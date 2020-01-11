Ethereum (ETH) Will Switch To ETH 2.0: Stateless Clients Concept Officially Approved

The procedure of switch between Ethereum 1.0 and Ethereum 2.0 remains the most exciting puzzle for the whole Ethereum community. Now its concept is approved officially!

In a recent Eth2.0 Implementation Call 31, Ethereum's lead developers agreed on a switch between Ethereum (ETH) 1.0 and Ethereum (ETH) 2.0. Initially, this issue had not been on the agenda but the discussion started towards the end of the call.

Stateless Clients

The question of network status transition without sacrificing the security and consensus integrity is crucial to the Ethereum (ETH) 2.0 progress. It's obvious that during the interim period, both Ethereum (ETH) 1.0 and Ethereum (ETH) 2.0 rules should be followed by validators.

In December 2019, Vitalik Buterin of the Ethereum Foundation suggested that this could be achieved through the network of 'friendly validators'.

'Stateless Clients' procedure will allow validators to avoid downloading both ETH1 and ETH2 nodes. According to Mr Buterin, the second one can now be operated using machines with limited resources.

Right now we've worked hard to make the total eth2 state size under 1 GB so that you can do everything in RAM and so that the requirements can be lower than the eth1 system today.

As a result, the initial stage of Ethereum 2.0 will be launched without stateless miners and WebAssembly.

New Specifications Released

The new release of Ethereum 2.0 specifications (network operational rules) has also been delivered. This release (v 0.10.0) contains a deep and much-needed reorganization of files/directories.

Ethereum 2.0 Phase 0 spec v0.10.0 has been released.



As explained by Danny Ryan, Ethereum (ETH) 2.0 team lead:

New release marks a stable target for Phase 0 for multi-client testnets and security reviews.

