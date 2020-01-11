Ethereum (ETH) Will Switch To ETH 2.0: Stateless Clients Concept Officially Approved

In a recent Eth2.0 Implementation Call 31, Ethereum's lead developers agreed on a switch between Ethereum (ETH) 1.0 and Ethereum (ETH) 2.0. Initially, this issue had not been on the agenda but the discussion started towards the end of the call.
Stateless Clients
The question of network status transition without sacrificing the security and consensus integrity is crucial to the Ethereum (ETH) 2.0 progress. It's obvious that during the interim period, both Ethereum (ETH) 1.0 and Ethereum (ETH) 2.0 rules should be followed by validators.
In December 2019, Vitalik Buterin of the Ethereum Foundation suggested that this could be achieved through the network of 'friendly validators'.
'Stateless Clients' procedure will allow validators to avoid downloading both ETH1 and ETH2 nodes. According to Mr Buterin, the second one can now be operated using machines with limited resources.
Right now we've worked hard to make the total eth2 state size under 1 GB so that you can do everything in RAM and so that the requirements can be lower than the eth1 system today.
As a result, the initial stage of Ethereum 2.0 will be launched without stateless miners and WebAssembly.
New Specifications Released
The new release of Ethereum 2.0 specifications (network operational rules) has also been delivered. This release (v 0.10.0) contains a deep and much-needed reorganization of files/directories.
Ethereum 2.0 Phase 0 spec v0.10.0 has been released.— eric.eth (@econoar) January 11, 2020
This is the version that will now go to audit and be the base for the multi-client testnet. https://t.co/1bJK8Me1vX
As explained by Danny Ryan, Ethereum (ETH) 2.0 team lead:
New release marks a stable target for Phase 0 for multi-client testnets and security reviews.
Let's try to predict, when Ethereum (ETH) 2.0 will be shipped? Tell us in The Comments!
