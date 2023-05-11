Ethereum (ETH) Tremendously Undervalued at Current Prices, Prominent Trader Says

Thu, 05/11/2023 - 16:20
article image
Tomiwabold Olajide
Ethereum (ETH) current market price might be lower than its perceived true value
Ethereum (ETH) Tremendously Undervalued at Current Prices, Prominent Trader Says
Cover image via pixabay.com

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Prominent trader Bob Loukas thinks the second largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, Ethereum, is tremendously undervalued. He draws his deduction, citing that given the usage, adoption, dominance and comparison to market caps across the crypto space as well as its technology, ETH might be tremendously undervalued.

This might imply that ETH's current market price is lower than its perceived true value.

At the time of writing, ETH was trading down at $1,804, according to data from CoinMarketCap, after shedding 3.68% of its value in the past day.

ETH remains below the key $2,000 level it briefly broke through in April following the Shapella upgrade. In the past day, following the release of lower-than-expected CPI data, it rose briefly to highs of $1,888 on May 10 before declining.

The Ethereum network continues to see greater demand as market participants make moves to bringing meme mania back to crypto. The mania around meme coin PEPE recently drove a remarkable increase in profitability for validators running the Ethereum network.

Ethereum might retest $1,550

A crypto analyst who goes by @TheMoonCarl on Twitter paints the possibility of Ethereum retesting the $1,550 level if the current correction continues. He spotted a Descending Triangle pattern on the Ethereum chart, and if this breaks down, ETH might retest $1,550.

A descending triangle is a bearish chart pattern formed by a series of lower highs and a lower resistance level.

Related
Ethereum (ETH) Might Target $1,500 Next If This Chart Pattern Plays Out: Analyst

In other news, Binance.US, the subsidiary of top crypto exchange Binance says it now supports Ethereum (ETH) unstaking and withdrawals. Following the successful completion of the Ethereum Shapella upgrade, users can now stake and request the unstaking of ETH on the crypto exchange.

#Ethereum News
article image
About the author
Tomiwabold Olajide

Tomiwabold is a cryptocurrency analyst and an experienced technical analyst. He pays close attention to cryptocurrency research, conducting comprehensive price analysis and exchanging predictions of estimated market trends. Tomiwabold earned his degree at the University of Lagos.

related image SHIB Spot Traders Offered 20,000 USDT Prize Pool for Trading Shiba Inu by This Exchange
05/11/2023 - 16:02
SHIB Spot Traders Offered 20,000 USDT Prize Pool for Trading Shiba Inu by This Exchange
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
related image ADA Investors Lose Big as 80% out of Money, Shibarium Presents Updates for SHIB Army, BONE Trading Launches on This Crypto Platform: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
05/11/2023 - 15:49
ADA Investors Lose Big as 80% out of Money, Shibarium Presents Updates for SHIB Army, BONE Trading Launches on This Crypto Platform: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
Valeria BlokhinaValeria Blokhina
related image Bitcoin (BTC) Faces Resistance at Key Price Point: Trader
05/11/2023 - 15:40
Bitcoin (BTC) Faces Resistance at Key Price Point: Trader
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya