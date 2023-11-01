Advertisement
AD
Advertisement
AD

Ethereum (ETH) Push Above $1,800 Driven By This Driver: Report

Advertisement
article image
Yuri Molchan
Recent analytics data has revealed the major factor that helped Ethereum get back over the $1,800 price level, suggesting a coming rise over $2,000
Wed, 11/01/2023 - 16:36
Ethereum (ETH) Push Above $1,800 Driven By This Driver: Report
Cover image via www.freepik.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

A recent tweet by on-chain data agency Santiment has revealed an important driver that pushed the second largest crypto, Ethereum, up, helping it to regain the $1,800 price mark.

Related
Elon Musk's X Post Makes This Meme Coin Jump 94%

Report reveals what pushed Ethereum above $1,800

A recent X post by Santiment revealed that the major driver, moving ETH over $1,800 was the day when the biggest number of new wallets emerged since early October. 

The analytics team of the company reckons that should the Ethereum network keep growing long-term with the ETH supply on exchanges declining further, “ETH has justification to cross $2,000 once again”. Currently, the supply of Ethereum remains at the lowest level since ETH Genesis.

Advertisement

Related
Ethereum Cofounder Vitalik Buterin Moves Large ETH Chunk to Coinbase

Vitalik Buterin deposits ETH to Coinbase

As reported by U.Today earlier, Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin transferred a small amount of ETH to the largest US-based crypto exchange Coinbase – 100 ETH worth $181,000. When Vitalik transferred them at $1,810 per coin.

In September this year, he also moved 400 ETH to the same crypto trading venue. In August, Buterin deposited 600 ETH to Coinbase also – that amount of ETH was worth approximately $1 million back then.

In October, Buterin moved 1,000 ETH to Bitstamp, selling it for $1.67 million. Overall, over the past two months, the Ethereum frontman moved roughly 4,400 ETH to Bitstamp, selling it for approximately $7.23 million in fiat.

At the time of this writing, ETH is changing hands at $1,798, according to the data provided by CoinMarketCap.

#Ethereum News
About the author
article image
Yuri Molchan

Yuri is a crypto journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. ‘Hodls’ major cryptocurrencies and has written for multiple crypto media outlets. 

His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.

Currently Yuri is a news writer at U.Today and can be contacted at yuri.molchan@u.today.

related image Cardano (ADA) Wallet Nami Becomes IOG Product, Charles Hoskinson Excited
2023/11/01 16:35
Cardano (ADA) Wallet Nami Becomes IOG Product, Charles Hoskinson Excited
Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov
related image MicroStrategy Bitcoin Buy Strategy Might Be Impacted by ETF Approval, Here's How
2023/11/01 16:35
MicroStrategy Bitcoin Buy Strategy Might Be Impacted by ETF Approval, Here's How
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
related image Cardano Midnight Begins With First Group of Pioneers: Details
2023/11/01 16:35
Cardano Midnight Begins With First Group of Pioneers: Details
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
Advertisement
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
Advertisement
AD