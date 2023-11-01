Solana Founder Gives Ethereum's Vitalik Buterin His Flowers After This Happened

In a surprising turn of events, Anatoly Yakovenko, the cofounder of Solana, took to X to express his appreciation for Ethereum's visionary founder, Vitalik Buterin. The post comes in the wake of a pivotal moment in SOL's history that shook the crypto world.

The focal point of Yakovenko's tweet can be traced back to a message Buterin shared on Dec. 30 last year, where he acknowledged the earnest and smart developer community at Solana. At that time, Solana was grappling with the consequences of the collapse of the crypto exchange FTX, which was closely intertwined with the blockchain.

SOL to USD by CoinMarketCap

This unfortunate incident resulted in a significant drop in the price of SOL, hitting a three-year low of $7.78 per token.

What added to the challenge was the dwindling number of developers within the Solana ecosystem, with only approximately 70 left. This raised concerns about the platform's future viability.

Crypto unity

Yakovenko's appreciation for Buterin's message extends beyond the competition and rivalry between the Ethereum and Solana communities. He emphasizes that even though the two blockchain ecosystems may have their differences, they are united by the common goal of advancing the industry.

With all fairness @chainyoda, my read is that Mert isn’t attacking ethereum folks or the community.



We are supposed to argue about tech and vision in the search of truth. Maybe it’s not possible to build the best world computer and best stateless money in one design.



There… — toly 🇺🇸 (@aeyakovenko) November 1, 2023

The Solana cofounder asserts that these disputes should revolve around technological advancement and vision, ultimately contributing to the betterment of the entire crypto industry.

In essence, the message highlights the significance of collaboration and unity within the crypto space, reminding us that even in times of competition, the industry thrives on collective efforts to push the boundaries of what's possible.