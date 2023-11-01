Advertisement
Solana Founder Gives Ethereum's Vitalik Buterin His Flowers After This Happened

Gamza Khanzadaev
Solana's cofounder Anatoly Yakovenko appreciates Ethereum's Vitalik Buterin
Wed, 11/01/2023 - 10:48
Solana Founder Gives Ethereum's Vitalik Buterin His Flowers After This Happened
Cover image via youtu.be
In a surprising turn of events, Anatoly Yakovenko, the cofounder of Solana, took to X to express his appreciation for Ethereum's visionary founder, Vitalik Buterin. The post comes in the wake of a pivotal moment in SOL's history that shook the crypto world.

The focal point of Yakovenko's tweet can be traced back to a message Buterin shared on Dec. 30 last year, where he acknowledged the earnest and smart developer community at Solana. At that time, Solana was grappling with the consequences of the collapse of the crypto exchange FTX, which was closely intertwined with the blockchain.

SOL to USD by CoinMarketCap

This unfortunate incident resulted in a significant drop in the price of SOL, hitting a three-year low of $7.78 per token.

What added to the challenge was the dwindling number of developers within the Solana ecosystem, with only approximately 70 left. This raised concerns about the platform's future viability.

Crypto unity

Yakovenko's appreciation for Buterin's message extends beyond the competition and rivalry between the Ethereum and Solana communities. He emphasizes that even though the two blockchain ecosystems may have their differences, they are united by the common goal of advancing the industry.

The Solana cofounder asserts that these disputes should revolve around technological advancement and vision, ultimately contributing to the betterment of the entire crypto industry.

In essence, the message highlights the significance of collaboration and unity within the crypto space, reminding us that even in times of competition, the industry thrives on collective efforts to push the boundaries of what's possible.

About the author
article image
Gamza Khanzadaev

Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

